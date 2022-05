If you ever thought that you could never have enough drawers, this wooden cabinet might have you rethinking your position. The number of objects in our lives and in our houses is never a constant figure. It constantly fluctuates, growing and shrinking with the changes in our work, hobbies, passions, and families. That’s why we need to be smarter about the storage solutions that we buy these days, taking into account these ever-changing situations rather than simply buying one and wastefully throwing it out when they no longer meet our needs. That is what makes modular furniture quite the fad among designers and homeowners these days, but this particular modular solution takes storage to the extreme by having drawers that can open on every side.

