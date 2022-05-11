ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

miamitimesonline.com

MARJORIE YOUNG

98, retired educator and classroom teacher, died May 8 in Conyers, Georgia. Survivors include her sons: Ronald Young (Rose), Randy Young (deceased) and Rederic Young (Angela); grandchildren: Ronnie, Ramon(Allison), Rederic (Ashley), Catherine and Jenae Marjorie; great-grands: Liliana Marjorie and Kaleb; AKA Ivy beyond the Wall Ceremony at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapel; Knights of Peter Claver ceremony at 6 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapel. Service 10 a.m., Wednesday at Saint Mary Cathedral located at 7525 NW 2 Avenue, Miami, FL. 33150. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

DEACON WILLIAM HOLMES

90, truck driver, died May 3 at home. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

CAIRI AMIR McNEAR

17, student, died May 4. Survivors include his loving parents: Corey and Aurianna McNear; siblings: Lacoria, Ciara, Eric, Charles, Cori, Corey Jr., Cailin, Caelyn and Caleesi; Grandparents: Anna Darden and Matthew Towns; a host of many loving family members and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

GAIL KING HINES

65, died May 5 at University of Miami Hospital. Service 12 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

TRAVIS BERNARD HAWTHORNE

49, laborer, died May 1 at Mercy Hospital. Viewing 5 – 7 p.m., Friday at Macedonia Baptist Church of Coconut Grove. Service 2:30 p.m., Saturday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Grove Funeral Home.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

ANITA ELIZABETH FLOYD EDWARDS

50, homemaker, died April 29 at Southern Regional Hospital in Atlanta Georgia. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at First Baptist Church of Brownsville.
ATLANTA, GA
miamitimesonline.com

DEACON LARRY E. DILLARD

It’s been Seven years since God called you home, but it seems like yesterday. For God so loved the World that He gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Gone but not forgotten, we miss you sadly. Always love...
miamitimesonline.com

ANTHONY BARRY SHELLMAN

40, bus operator for Miami-Dade County Transit, died May 5 at Memorial Hospital West. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple.
miamitimesonline.com

ANDRE-MARC CHARLES

65, mental health counselor, died May 1. Service 10 a.m., Thursday in the chapel.
miamitimesonline.com

NATALIE HORN

61, school bus attendant, died April 30. Services were held 3 p.m., Tuesday in the chapel.
miamitimesonline.com

ERNESTINE DAVIS

77, died May 6. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Gethsemane Baptist Church, West Park, FL.
WEST PARK, FL
miamitimesonline.com

SAMUEL FLOYD JR.

82, supervisor for Gulf Stream, died May 3 at Jackson North Medical Center. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at St James AME Church.
GULF STREAM, FL
miamitimesonline.com

JAMES THOMAS BARNER

70, bus driver, died May 7 at memorial West hospital. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at New Fellowship Christian Center.
miamitimesonline.com

PATRINA BYNG

44, social worker, died May 6 at home. Viewing 2 - 8 p.m., Friday.
miamitimesonline.com

SIMON JOHNSON

87, truck driver, died May 1 at Shore Side Nursing Home. Service 10 a.m., Saturday in the chapel.
