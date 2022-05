CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A proposed Dollar General in the village of Clayton has some residents speaking out in opposition. “Very unhappy and almost scared because the street is so busy already with all the fire trucks, the ambulances, the school buses. And we welcome the presence of these activities on our street and we don’t want them interfered with,” said Shirley Carpenter, Graves Street resident.

