ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Carnahan reports threat while campaigning in Faribault

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) — Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan says a man threatened her and swerved his car toward her while she was campaigning in Faribault.

Carnahan called police after the run-in Tuesday while she was going door-to-door. Police Chief John Sherwin said in a statement detectives have identified the man, contacted him at his Faribault area home and continue to investigate.

Carnahan is a former chairwoman of Minnesota’s Republican Party and is seeking the GOP nomination in the upcoming primary. She is hoping to win the 1st District seat held by her late husband, Jim Hagedorn. He died of kidney cancer in February at age 59.

Carnahan said the man who threatened her is about 18 to 20 years and swerved his blue Ford Focus at her as she walked away.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Two people were killed and three more were taken to a hospital with injuries after a shooting Sunday at a bustling Houston flea market, authorities. The shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved at least two guns and all five of the people, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He said no “innocent bystanders” were injured.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Faribault, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Faribault, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Florida bridge plane crash killed 1 on board, police say

MIAMI (AP) — One of the three people aboard a small plane died when it crashed onto a bridge near Miami this weekend, police said. The aircraft lost power Saturday shortly after takeoff, coming down on the bridge and striking an SUV, then bursting into flames. The two other people on the plane were taken to a trauma center, while a woman and two toddlers in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Miami-Dade Police.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hagedorn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Cancer#Ap#Congressional#Republican Party#Gop#Ford
The Associated Press

Brittany Force wins at Virginia NHRA Nationals

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Brittany Force won Top Fuel class in the Virginia NHRA Nationals on Sunday and John Force Racing teammate Robert Hight took the Funny Car crown at Virginia Motorsports Park. Force beat four-time defending season champion Steve Torrence with a 3.770-second pass at 334.07 mph for...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Howard scores 33 as Dream beat Fever 85-79

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top-pick Rhyne Howard had a career-high 33 points — the most in any WNBA game this season — to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 85-79 on Sunday. In a matchup that featured the two top picks in last month’s draft, Howard...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Lee wins again at Byron Nelson; Stricker goes wire-to-wire

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — K.H. Lee ran across the fairway to try to get a better view of the key shot in his second consecutive victory in the Byron Nelson. The South Korean must have known it would be close, same as the low-scoring drama around him that included hometown favorite Jordan Spieth and a couple of other major winners in Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas.
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

896K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy