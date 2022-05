These are ultimately organizational challenges. But Piero Molino, the co-founder of AI development platform Predibase, says that inadequate tooling often exacerbates them. “The major challenges we see today in the industry are that machine learning projects tend to have elongated time-to-value and very low access across an organization. As a result, most machine learning tasks in an organization are bottlenecked on an oversubscribed centralized data science team,” Molino told TechCrunch via email. “Given these challenges, organizations today need to choose between two flawed approaches when it comes to developing machine learning. They can build their own systems from data to deployment using low-level APIs that give them the flexibility machine learning tasks typically require at the cost of complexity. Or they can choose to use a blackbox off-the-shelf ‘AutoML’ solution that simplifies their problem at the expense of flexibility and control.”

