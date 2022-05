GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Officials in Louisiana report a group of nine people was able to be rescued over the weekend after their boat capsized. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said a state patrol agent and good Samaritans helped get nine people to safety on May 7, including a 7-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the water.

GRAND ISLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO