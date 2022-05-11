Rihanna to Launch Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin in Africa: ‘I’ve Been Waiting for This Moment’

Billionaire beauty maven Rihanna announced she will be launching her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin lines in Africa.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!” she captioned a post of her looking stunning in Fenty products. “@fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!!”

Rihanna founded and launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 with a mission to create a more inclusive beauty brand. Prior to the launch, makeup companies had been somewhat limited in the products available for Black and Brown skin tones.

After the launch, several major brands followed suit, but Rihanna’s brand has dominated.

The line is currently available in several countries worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and the Middle East.

Last month, Rihanna joined Forbes’s annual billionaire’s list for the first time ever with a net worth of $1.7 billion, primarily due to Fenty Beauty.

Speaking to Rachel Lindsay last year, she shared why she was reluctant to have the billionaire status attached to her name.

“It’s scary,” she said. “I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I… get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and we’ll put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there… I’m like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?… I don’t want to be this icon… I want to remember who I am.”

Lindsay told her, “I know you said you don’t want to be like put up on this pedestal, but as a Black woman doing your thing, you know, your billionaire status—people are watching, and what does it make you feel like to know that young girls are looking at you and saying, ‘I can do that, too!'”