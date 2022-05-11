ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna to Launch Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin in Africa: ‘I’ve Been Waiting for This Moment’

By Shine My Crown Staff
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvJYR_0faO96h100

Billionaire beauty maven Rihanna announced she will be launching her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin lines in Africa.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!” she captioned a post of her looking stunning in Fenty products. “@fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!!”

Rihanna founded and launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 with a mission to create a more inclusive beauty brand. Prior to the launch, makeup companies had been somewhat limited in the products available for Black and Brown skin tones.

After the launch, several major brands followed suit, but Rihanna’s brand has dominated.

The line is currently available in several countries worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and the Middle East.

Last month, Rihanna joined Forbes’s annual billionaire’s list for the first time ever with a net worth of $1.7 billion, primarily due to Fenty Beauty.

Speaking to Rachel Lindsay last year, she shared why she was reluctant to have the billionaire status attached to her name.

“It’s scary,” she said. “I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I… get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and we’ll put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there… I’m like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?… I don’t want to be this icon… I want to remember who I am.”

Lindsay told her, “I know you said you don’t want to be like put up on this pedestal, but as a Black woman doing your thing, you know, your billionaire status—people are watching, and what does it make you feel like to know that young girls are looking at you and saying, ‘I can do that, too!'”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Daily Mail

Indian couple sue their son for £530,000 for failing to produce a grandchild after splashing all their savings on his lavish wedding and US pilot training

A retired Indian couple are taking their only son to court for more than £500,000 as they claim his failure to produce a grandchild has caused them 'mental agony'. Sajneev Prasad, 61, and wife Sadhana, 57, filed a petition against son Shrey Sagar and his wife Shubhangi, who married in 2016 and do not have any children.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Africa#Fentybeauty Fentyskin#Black And Brown#Forbes
Shine My Crown

Rihanna Celebrates First Year As a Barbados National Hero

Rihanna took to Instagram to celebrate her first year as a Barbados national hero. National Heroes’ Day is a public holiday in Barbados on April 28 and celebrates the contribution of 10 national heroes to Barbados. “My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados! 🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

European power cable groups face UK class action over cartel

LONDON (Reuters) - Major European power cable suppliers face a London class action that is seeking hundreds of millions of pounds in damages over allegations that a cartel led to inflated electricity charges for at least 30 million consumers in Britain. The proposed lawsuit, made public on Wednesday, alleges that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Lloyd's of London AGM goes virtual on activist threat

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Commercial insurance market Lloyd's of London (SOLYD.UL) is encouraging members of its 100-odd syndicates to attend its annual general meeting next week online rather than in person, due to the threat of climate protests. Since Lloyd's sent out invitations for the May 19 AGM on...
ECONOMY
Refinery29

I’m So Into This Indian Skin Care Brand That I’m Almost Out Of It

When it comes to the world of skin care, products derived from certain cultures seem to have a specific chokehold on beauty enthusiasts. French beauty products come to mind, of course, with the low-fuss routines that perhaps involve micellar water, a concentrated oil, and a hydrating moisturizer. Then there's the more high-maintenance realm of Korean skin care, which normalized the epic, 10-step routine where products like essences, ampoules, and two-step cleansers are suddenly taking up most of your bathroom shelf real estate. But, what about the skin care products of other countries? Why don't we ever hear about them?
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ghana
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Sweden
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

43K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy