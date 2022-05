ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man involved in a deadly 2018 shooting at a drug house in northeast Roanoke has been sentenced to 26 years in federal prison. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says 23-year-old Darion Mantez Harvey of Goodview, pled guilty in May 2021 to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing at least 100 kilograms of marijuana, and one count of possessing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug-related crime.

