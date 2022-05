Iga Swiatek continues to win, even at the Italian Open 2022, where she is defending champion. In the third round in Rome, the Pole world No. 1 beat Victoria Azarenka 6-4 6-1, qualifying for the quarter-finals. The match lasted almost two hours and Vika in the first set was 3-0 ahead with a double break, taking her only serve game of the match to go 2-0, then Iga reversed the situation and at 5-3 she went to serve for the set, she lost the bar but immediately regained it by closing the first set.

