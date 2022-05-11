Seminary Road partially closed after three-car crash

One person was killed after being ejected from a stolen vehicle in a single-vehicle collision in Howard County, authorities say. The driver of the 2019 Kia Optima was traveling west when he left the roadway and struck a tree on Guilford Road at Lambeth Court shortly before 4 a.m., Thursday, May 12, said Howard County Police.
TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Wednesday afternoon crash on I-695. The crash was reported at around 1 p.m. along the inner loop at the Cromwell Bridge Road exit (Exit 29A). At least one person is trapped and a vehicle is on fire, according to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company. The inner loop of I-695 has been …
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead and three others have been hospitalized after an early morning crash in Alexandria. Fairfax County police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at Manchester Lakes Boulevard and Beulah Street when the vehicle crashed into a pole. Officers say one female...
GLENMONT, Md. - Authorities say at least five people were hurt in a crash along Connecticut Avenue in the Glenmont area of Montgomery County Thursday. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Atherton Street and involved at least three vehicles. Officials say two people have critical...
One person was killed in an overnight single-car crash in Fairfax County, according to authorities. The crash occurred at the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street in Franconia around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person died following a car crash early Thursday morning in Franconia, Virginia. Officers went to the scene and also found three people injured out of the four total passengers. The crash occurred at Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street around 1:30 a.m. Manchester Boulevard between...
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police continue to investigate a chaotic road rage shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway earlier this month. Prince William County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on May 6 just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge.
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County that occurred on Saturday at 9:50 a.m. A 2008 Ford F-350 was traveling south on Route 522 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail. The impact with guardrail caused the Ford to cross into the northbound lane and collide with a Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling north.
UPDATE (5/12/22) 4:08 p.m. — Montgomery County Police are investigating the two-car crash that happened Thursday morning at the intersection of Connecticut Ave. and Atherton Dr. injuring six people in total, including two minors. Around 7:35 a.m., officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the area for a report of a crash involving […]
A 20-year-old woman has died in an overnight single-car crash in Fairfax County and the driver is being charged with her death, according to authorities. Danight Girmay, of Lorton, was killed in the crash that occurred at the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street in Franconia around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Fairfax County Police said.
Early this morning, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fredericksburg Police E-911 Center was notified of a motorcycle accident in the 1300 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Patrol officers, the Fredericksburg Police Traffic Unit, and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to investigate the incident. Lafayette Boulevard was closed in both directions for approximately five hours for law enforcement to perform their investigation.
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Fairfax County police were pulled into a chase on I-495 during rush hour after a reported armed robbery in Tysons yesterday afternoon (Wednesday). Two men and a woman allegedly stole several pairs of shoes from a person who had agreed to meet them to sell property in the 1900 block of Old Gallows Road around 5:30 p.m.
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — A car crashed through a store Wednesday afternoon in Calvert County, injuring two people. According to the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, emergency crews were called just after noon to the Fox Run Shopping Center in the 600 block of Solomons Island Road for a car that crashed into a store.
The Fairfax County police say a woman was killed and three other people were hurt after a car crash in Franconia just after midnight Thursday. The car crashed while heading east on Manchester Boulevard near Silver Lakes Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m. when it left the roadway and crashed into a telephone pole, the Fairfax County police said in a statement.
Some 30 rapid fire shots were said to have been heard near a school in the Silver Hill area of Prince George's County around 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, multiple sources say. Officers responded to the area and were unable to locate any victims, Prince George's County Police told Daily Voice. However, police were searching a school bus that was in the area at the time of the shooting for damage and uncovered shell casings.
Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two vehicle fatal accident that occurred Sat. May 7 in Fauquier County. An email from Sergeant Brent Coffey confirms that Miss. Shenandoah County Fair 2015 and 2016’s Miss. Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant winner Jensen B. Hoover was killed in the accident.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend.
Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said.
Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday.
Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
