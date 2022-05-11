Seminary Road partially closed after three-car crash

TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Wednesday afternoon crash on I-695. The crash was reported at around 1 p.m. along the inner loop at the Cromwell Bridge Road exit (Exit 29A). At least one person is trapped and a vehicle is on fire, according to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company. The inner loop of I-695 has been … Continue reading "I-695 inner loop shut down due to serious crash with entrapment, vehicle fire" The post I-695 inner loop shut down due to serious crash with entrapment, vehicle fire appeared first on Nottingham MD.

TOWSON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO