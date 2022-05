After seeing its sandwich board pitched on the sidewalk across the street from the Braddock Public Library for years, I finally ate at Aunt Cheryl’s Cafe in late March, on one of the first warm days of 2022. It was the height of Lenten fish fry season in Pittsburgh and I was feeling disappointed; none of the flour-crusted cod or haddock I’d eaten was quite as crisp and hot as I desire, so I decided to give the Braddock restaurant a try.

BRADDOCK, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO