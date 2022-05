DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Health care workers hit the picket line in Delaware County on Wednesday, angry over what they’re calling “dangerous shutdowns” and service cuts. They were joined in their protest by lawmakers. Employees say the hospital is in crisis and that the service cuts are dangerous for the underserved patients they care for. Nurses and technicians at Delaware County Memorial Hospital say they are protesting their employers’ decision to sharply cut back on services, forcing patients to go elsewhere for care. “The ICU is — May 23 is their last day,” Delaware County Nurses Association President Angela Neopolitano said. “The...

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO