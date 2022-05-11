I’m a DIY pro – how to keep bugs out of your home this summer using an everyday cleaning product

NOBODY wants to deal with pesky flies in their home.

Unfortunately, nicer weather means more bugs, but one DIY expert posted a video revealing how he keeps bugs away using an everyday cleaning product.

One DIY expert shared how to use Pine-Sol to keep bugs away this summer Credit: TikTok/yourbarefootneighbor

He sprays the areas with a mixture of Pine-Sol and water Credit: TikTok/yourbarefootneighbor

The expert said you can use the original Pine-Sol (that contains Pine Oil) to scare off bugs.

Much cheaper than other bug solutions, Pine-Sol can be bought on Amazon for just around $5.

"I use half a bottle with two gallons of water," he said.

He then said to spray the mixture anywhere you want to keep bugs away.

The DIY-er uses a two-gallon sprayer to apply the Pine-Sol to his home.

"I live near water so I do this about twice a week during the summer," he said.

Not only does the cleaning product prevent bugs, but it leaves the area smelling fresh too.

Though this DIY expert uses it mainly for houseflies, a viewer said: "It also keeps spiders and other bugs away!"

"It goes a long way," said the expert.

"I’ll only go through two or three bottles the whole season"

"I spray my horse stalls," said another user.

"No flies and smells good!"

He combines half a bottle of Pine-Sol with two gallons of water Credit: TikTok/yourbarefootneighbor

Make sure the Pine-Sol contains Pine Oil Credit: TikTok/yourbarefootneighbor

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS