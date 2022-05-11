ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA Announces Its Own Football Game To Rival EA Sports FC

By Georgina Young
 1 day ago
Yesterday, (10 May) EA announced that the upcoming FIFA 23 would be the last game created in development with the football association. Moving forward the series will be rebranded EA Sports FC in order to cut ties with FIFA. The company had reportedly asked the publisher for $1 billion in order...

Reuters

Game over: EA, FIFA part ways after decades-long partnership

May 10 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts (EA.O) is parting ways with world soccer governing body FIFA after a near three-decade partnership and pulling the plug on one of the world's most successful video-game franchises that has raked in billions of dollars in sales. EA made a "significant offer" to FIFA...
TheConversationAU

FIFA and EA sports are splitting: a look at 30 years of game innovation, and what fans can expect next

EA Sports and FIFA will part ways after almost 30 years of collaboration. This is surprising for a number of reasons, not least because it is such a large part of EA’s success: FIFA, a video game franchise using the world governing body of soccer’s official licence, is regularly played by 35 million people. 325 million copies of the game have been sold since it was launched in 1993. The American gaming company EA openly acknowledges its dependency upon the series. A 2020 regulatory document stated their US$5.6 billion in revenue was “primarily driven” by FIFA 21 and FIFA 20. As...
inputmag.com

FIFA confirms counterpart to 'EA Sports FC' in attempt to win breakup

A day ahead of EA’s announcement that it would be splitting up with FIFA after working together for close to 30 years on annual soccer simulation titles that famously bore the FIFA name, the international governing body for association soccer hinted at what was about to become official. In a press release that now reads like FIFA trying to keep the breakup amicable, Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, confirmed his organization is “currently engaging with leading game publishers, media companies, and investors” to put out a rival game in 2024 to compete with EA Sports FC.
GAMINGbible

EA Is Teasing Another Major Remake After 'Dead Space'

Remakes are coming thick and fast right now. Whilst some are very much welcomed (like Electronic Arts’ upcoming Dead Space remake), others like Naughty Dog’s rumoured The Last of Us remake call into question what actually makes a game deserving or in need of the remake treatment. It’s...
CBS News

EA Sports will no longer make FIFA soccer video game

The FIFA soccer video game that gamers have enjoyed for years will disappear after its maker failed to strike a new licensing deal with world soccer's governing body. Electronic Arts Sports will instead introduce a new game — EA Sports FC — for 2023. The EA partnership with FIFA ends later this year. FIFA said Monday it has decided to allow "third-party studios and publishers" to produce video games going forward.
