Capital Murder Suspect Shu’n’tavis Twyman Turns Himself In

Calhoun Journal

May 11, 2022

Lee Evancho

UPDATE:

The Talladega Police Department has officially provided notification of the arrest of Capital Murder Suspect Shu’n’tavis Twyman. Twyman is no longer wanted by Law Enforcement. Talladega Investigator D. McDaniel advise that Shu’n’tavis Twyman turned himself in to the Talladega Police on Monday, May 9, 2022. No other details were given. On 04/30/2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Officers with the Talladega Police Department was dispatched E. Sloan Avenue in Talladega, AL. on a report of a person being shot. When Officers arrived, they located 25-year-old Spencer Lamar Reeves, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Reeves was transported to Citizens Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators were able to develop suspects in the case and Capital Murder warrants were issued on 19-year-old Keontae Threatt and 19-year-old Shu’n’tavis Twyman.

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

