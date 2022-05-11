ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Capital Murder Suspect Shu’n’tavis Twyman Turns Himself In

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiDAS_0faO6c7l00
Calhoun Journal

May 11, 2022

Lee Evancho

UPDATE:

The Talladega Police Department has officially provided notification of the arrest of Capital Murder Suspect Shu’n’tavis Twyman.  Twyman is no longer wanted by Law Enforcement. Talladega Investigator D. McDaniel advise that Shu’n’tavis Twyman turned himself in to the Talladega Police on Monday, May 9, 2022.  No other details were given. On 04/30/2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Officers with the Talladega Police Department was dispatched E. Sloan Avenue in Talladega, AL. on a report of a person being shot. When Officers arrived, they located 25-year-old Spencer Lamar Reeves, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Reeves was transported to Citizens Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators were able to develop suspects in the case and Capital Murder warrants were issued on 19-year-old Keontae Threatt and 19-year-old Shu’n’tavis Twyman.

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

To see original article click here.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 3

Related
WTVM

Bond revoked for Valley murder suspect after new charge

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley murder suspect is back behind bars due to a new charge he’s facing. 53-year-old Patrick Shannon Templeton was arrested Wednesday by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office after the State of Alabama filed a motion earlier this week to have his bond revoked.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Body found in shallow grave in Chilton County, homicide investigation underway

CLANTON, Ala. — The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after discovering a body in a shallow grave in the woods last week. On May 5, authorities responded to a wooded area east of Alabama Highway 145 to investigate a suspicious incident. Investigators arrived and located a body in what appeared to be a "hand-dug grave."
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talladega, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Talladega, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan woman charged in out-of-control teen party

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan woman faces over 50 charges related to a wild teen party that got out of control last year, leaving several injured. Norciss Ann Brown, 35, is accused of 38 Reckless Endangerment counts and 19 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, per court records and Dothan police.
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police attempt to ID Best Buy theft suspects, seeking public help

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Opelika Police Department initiated an investigation into a third-degree theft of property at Best Buy located at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika, Alabama. Surveillance video revealed the two suspects, who authorities describe as both black females, that entered the store around 10:50 a.m. The suspects stole nearly […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Multiple people in Phenix City charged in federal drug case

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Several people from Phenix City have been arrested and charged in a federal drug case. The United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Alabama made the announcement on May 12, 2022. According to a news release, Andre Tremayne Franklin, 29, Khourtney Jakeith Brown, 33, Xavier Toombs, 33, Ryan Brown, 32, […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Large Drug Arrest for Weaver Police Department

Weaver, AL – On May 11, 2022, at approximately 8:05 pm, a Weaver police officer on patrol observed a silver Honda Accord driving Anniston Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop due to a minor infraction and made contact with the driver. During the course of the interaction the Weaver officer requested consent to search the vehicle. The driver did give voluntary consent and both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle.
WEAVER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Murder#Sloan#Violent Crime#Calhoun Journal#Citizens Medical Center#Shu N#Homesubscribe
WKRG News 5

4 injured in University Blvd. crash, 1 tased after punching officers

UPDATE (5:04 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about the man arrested after the crash at University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road. A video surfaced which shows the man yelling at law enforcement before punching officers. Mobile Police confirmed that the man “refused to comply with officers and became unruly.” After he started to hit […]
MOBILE, AL
sky21.com

Calhoun County, AL Sheriff Arrests Corrections Officer

Matthew Wade said in his six years as the Sheriff of Calhoun County – he has arrested a total of five corrections’ officers up until this point, and a sixth has now been placed under arrest in connection with a Contraband Conspiracy in the County Jail. Pierre Bernard...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Leeds police apprehend man accused of robbing pharmacy in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. — A Georgia man is behind bars in Alabama after he was apprehended on Interstate 20 for allegedly robbing an Alabaster pharmacy on Tuesday. The Alabaster Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Hakim Lemma, of Atlanta, on Wednesday. Lemma is charged with pharmacy robbery, which is a Class A felony.
ALABASTER, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting victim dies, Mobile Police still investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police continue to investigate after the man who was shot Tuesday on Steadham Drive died from his injuries. Mfundisi Mingo, 46, was shot at the 2900 block of Steadham Drive on May 10. Officers were called to the block for an “assault complaint,” according to a news release from the […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvtm13.com

5 people shot in Tuscaloosa, juvenile arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Update: Authorities in Tuscaloosa have arrested a juvenile in connection with a shooting at Hay Court Apartments that injured five people Monday night. Learn more in the video above. “A suspect was developed from witnesses, video, and evidence recovered during the investigation,” Capt. Jack Kennedy said...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 25 years for 2016 Prichard shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to 25 years for murdering another man back in 2016.  Danell Davis was sentenced for shooting and killing Roderick Johnson, 21. Roderick was shot inside an A-1 gas station in Prichard. He died from his injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District […]
PRICHARD, AL
WSFA

Court documents: Sam’s Club homicide victim was sitting in van when shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are providing several new details surrounding a deadly shooting that happened Monday outside a busy Montgomery business. The suspect, Tre’Darrius Portis, 28, of Montgomery, was arrested in the parking lot of the Montgomery Sam’s Club just around 1:30 p.m. after allegedly shooting Tommie Small, 38, of Florida.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS42.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at a prison in Bessemer was found dead in his cell Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, guards at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility found Earnest Charles McReynolds, 69, unresponsive in his cell. After being taken to the infirmary, he was pronounced dead. Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections told the coroner that no foul play was suspected.
BESSEMER, AL
WECT

Police: Man shoots his father multiple times with intention to kill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – An Alabama man was arrested after police said he shot his own father Monday. Court filings state that Fredrick Moore Jr. shot his father multiple times overnight. Investigators say the 24-year-old shot his father in the face, shoulder and leg with the intention of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Suspects taken into custody in connection with Alfred Saliba vandalism

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Late Monday afternoon, 5/9/2022, it was reported that several suspects were attempting to break into the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center again. This was the third burglary in two days. When patrol officers arrived, a short foot pursuit ensued, and all subjects were taken into custody. It was learned all subjects were juveniles under the age of 16. Some of the individuals were also responsible for the burglaries the day before as well.
DOTHAN, AL
selmasun.com

Two teens charged in murder of Selma man

Two teenaged suspects have been arrested and charged in the murder of a Selma man that occurred in April. Anthony Hayes Patterson, 20, was shot and killed on April 11 near First Avenue and Kayser Street in Selma. According to media reports the suspects have been identified as Travarion McNeil,...
SELMA, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy