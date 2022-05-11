ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Boehly will pour ‘a lot of money’ into Chelsea once £4.25bn takeover is complete, reveals incoming director

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
 2 days ago
TODD BOEHLY is set to splash the cash this summer at Chelsea once his £4.25billion takeover of the club is completed.

That is the promise of incoming director Daniel Finkelstein, who will be part of the Blues' board once the takeover goes through.

Incoming Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will reportedly splash the cash this summer Credit: AP
Future Blues director Daniel Finkelstein has stated the club will be active in the upcoming transfer window Credit: Richard Pohle - The Times

American billionaire Boehly and his consortium have agreed a £4.25bn deal to buy the club from Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

The 46-year-old's team consists of billionaires Mark Walter, Hansjorg Wyss and investment firm Clearlake Capital.

In a statement, Chelsea said the deal is "expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals".

Chelsea's proposed £4.25bn takeover is set to be more than DOUBLE the record for the most expensive in sporting history.

Boehly was in attendance at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to watch the club draw 2-2 against Wolves as Conor Coady scored a dramatic 97th minute equaliser.

And it appears that he is aware that the West London outfit need strengthening, with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger all set to depart as free agents.

Commenting on future investment, Finkelstein, who is a Chelsea fan as well as a member of the House of Lords, has stated that Thomas Tuchel will be backed in the market.

Speaking on TalkTV, he said: "We're still at the early stages - he's had a sale agreement with Chelsea and now the Government has got to license the sale because it's a sanctioned club and the Premier League has got to decide that I'm a fit director.

"'I think Chelsea is going to get, in Todd Boehly, a fabulous owner - I'm really impressed by him.

"I was very impressed before I met him, I think in a similar way to him about sport so it was a sort of meeting of minds anyway.

"I really like him but I think he's also got big plans.

"So as a Chelsea fan who was worried when the club had to be sold, I'm looking at how the club can be made better than just how we can stop it becoming worse."

He added: "The job of the owner is judged by whether we spend money wisely, not just how much we spend.

"The truth is there is a lot of money behind Todd Boehly's bid, there will be a lot of investment in the club but it will also be invested wisely."

Leeds replacing their legendary boss Marcelo Bielsa with Jesse Marsch in February has brought no real upturn in fortunes. Ill-discipline cost them again, with James shown a fully-deserved red card for a bad foul on Kovacic. That was their third red of the season (on top of a record 97 yellows) and their second in four days.
