An Allentown police officer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash in late February in Carbon County, authorities say. Joseph Frederick Krebs, 33, of Jim Thorpe, told Mahoning Township police that just before 7 p.m. Feb. 26 a deer ran in front of the black 2019 Ford F150 that he was driving east in the 100 block of Packerton Dam Drive, court papers say.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO