Two teenagers were arrested by police on Long Island after attempting to rob another group of teens while wielding a pellet gun, authorities said. In South Farmingdale, Nassau County Police Department detectives said that a group of five teens between the ages of 12 and 13 was approached at Allen Park on Motor Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 by a suspect carrying what appeared to be a weapon.

SOUTH FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO