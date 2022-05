NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — Brad Lee Thomas, 46, was hiking with a group near a rock formation known as the Eye of the Needle when he fell 20 feet to his death. Brad was described as an avid hiker by his brother. "That's just Brad's his personality, he sees someone with a need, he wants to do something to help him." David Thomas said.

NEWTON COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO