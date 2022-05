MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Rutland High School went into a precautionary lockdown due to a potential threat on the school. According to Stephanie Hartley with the Bibb County School District, a student alerted administrators to a social media account with a post alleging a possible threat to the school– it was this that led to the lockdown. Campus police responded to the school, and is currently working with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Instagram to track the account.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO