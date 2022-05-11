Advertisement for Bids - City of Haleyville

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patrick R Shaddix, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems acting solely as nominee for First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, on February 23, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama, in MORT Book 596 Page 245; corrected by Corrective Mortgage recorded in MORT Book 603 Page 253; corrected by Affidavit of Fact recorded in DEED Book 356 Page 342; the undersigned The Money Source, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Double Springs, Winston County, Alabama, on February 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Winston County, Alabama, to-wit: A parcel of land lying of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, Winston County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the SW corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, said point being a six inch diameter concrete monument, and run N 1 degrees 15 minutes 01 seconds W along the West boundary of said quarter-quarter a distance of 923.58 feet to a point; thence run N 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E a distance of 130.18 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar and the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run S 56 degrees 54 minutes 30 seconds E a distance of 140.53 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 30 degrees 13 minutes 11 seconds E a distance of 110.81 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 56 degrees 22 minutes 28 seconds W a distance of 130.62 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run S 35 degrees 19 minutes 24 seconds W a distance of 111.97 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel contains 0.34 acres more or less. Easement: A parcel of land lying of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, Winston County, Alabama, said parcel being an easement for ingress and egress and being fifteen feet wide (7.5 feet either side of the following centerline) being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the SW Corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, said point being a six inch diameter concrete monument and run N 1 degrees 15 minutes 01 seconds W along the west boundary of said quarter quarter a distance of 923.58 feet to a point; thence run N 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E a distance of 130.18 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run S 56 degrees 54 minutes 30 seconds E a distance of 140.53 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 30 degrees 13 minutes 11 seconds E a distance of 54.69 feet to a point and the point of beginning the centerline of said 15 foot wide easement; thence run S 50 degrees 04 minutes 07 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 380.14 feet to a point; thence run S 35 degrees 25 minutes 37 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 203.05 feet to a point; thence run S 17 degrees 29 minutes 27 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 113.24 feet to the North right-of-way boundary of County Road 327, lengthening and shortening the side lines so as to terminate at said North right of way boundary, said point being the ending of the said fifteen foot wide easement.

