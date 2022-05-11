ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleyville, AL

Advertisement for Bids - City of Haleyville

mynwapaper.com
1 day ago
 1 day ago

Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the City of Haleyville until 11:00 a.m., local time, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and then publicly opened and read aloud in the Council Chamber of Haleyville City Hall located at 911 21st Street, Haleyville, Alabama 35565, for furnishing...

mynwapaper.com

mynwapaper.com

Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patrick R Shaddix, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems acting solely as nominee for First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, on February 23, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama, in MORT Book 596 Page 245; corrected by Corrective Mortgage recorded in MORT Book 603 Page 253; corrected by Affidavit of Fact recorded in DEED Book 356 Page 342; the undersigned The Money Source, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Double Springs, Winston County, Alabama, on February 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Winston County, Alabama, to-wit: A parcel of land lying of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, Winston County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the SW corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, said point being a six inch diameter concrete monument, and run N 1 degrees 15 minutes 01 seconds W along the West boundary of said quarter-quarter a distance of 923.58 feet to a point; thence run N 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E a distance of 130.18 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar and the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run S 56 degrees 54 minutes 30 seconds E a distance of 140.53 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 30 degrees 13 minutes 11 seconds E a distance of 110.81 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 56 degrees 22 minutes 28 seconds W a distance of 130.62 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run S 35 degrees 19 minutes 24 seconds W a distance of 111.97 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel contains 0.34 acres more or less. Easement: A parcel of land lying of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, Winston County, Alabama, said parcel being an easement for ingress and egress and being fifteen feet wide (7.5 feet either side of the following centerline) being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the SW Corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, said point being a six inch diameter concrete monument and run N 1 degrees 15 minutes 01 seconds W along the west boundary of said quarter quarter a distance of 923.58 feet to a point; thence run N 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E a distance of 130.18 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run S 56 degrees 54 minutes 30 seconds E a distance of 140.53 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 30 degrees 13 minutes 11 seconds E a distance of 54.69 feet to a point and the point of beginning the centerline of said 15 foot wide easement; thence run S 50 degrees 04 minutes 07 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 380.14 feet to a point; thence run S 35 degrees 25 minutes 37 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 203.05 feet to a point; thence run S 17 degrees 29 minutes 27 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 113.24 feet to the North right-of-way boundary of County Road 327, lengthening and shortening the side lines so as to terminate at said North right of way boundary, said point being the ending of the said fifteen foot wide easement.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
Haleyville, AL
Haleyville, AL
WSFA

Primary sample ballots for each Alabama county

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here’s a look at the sample ballots, including any amendments, for each county ahead of the primary election on May 24. Each county’s sample ballot is available on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website or below:. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights...
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
mynwapaper.com

Notice of Petition for Summary Distribution - Lois Jean Moore

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Rebecca Gail Kesler and date for Summary Distribution has been set for the 15th day of June, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., in the Probate Court of Winston County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
mynwapaper.com

Notice of Publication - Juvenile Court of Winston County, Alabama

November 7, 2017, a minor. Upon the Petition filed by the attorney of record, Chrissy L Riddle, Esq. on behalf of the Petitioners Trey Dennis and Megan Smith Dennis, the Honorable Juvenile Court has directed service of Notice of Petition for Termination of Parental Rights to be perfected on the following parties:
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

What’s next for Casey White?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County community is breathing a collective sigh of relief knowing a convicted felon is off the streets. Casey White returned to the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a hearing after 11 days on the run with Vicky White. A man is back in chains... “If...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
mynwapaper.com

Solicitation for Weatherization Contractors - Community Action Partnership of North Alabama

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama’s Weatherization Program is soliciting qualified contractors to bid & implement weatherization services in eligible homes in Morgan, Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Walker & Winston Counties. Weatherization services may include, but are not limited to, the following:. Seal & insulate air infiltration in attics, walls,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Mysterious $1.7 million fuels Alabama governor’s campaign

This is an opinion column. On March 31, a mysterious entity called Get Families Back to Work Inc. gave $750,000 to Kay Ivey’s campaign. At the time, that was the single-largest political contribution anyone had made to a candidate for state office, at least since the Secretary of State digitized records in 2013.
ALABAMA STATE

