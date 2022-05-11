ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

Big Spring Police respond to terroristic threat

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oKQ7_0faO4Pfc00

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Howard County Crimestoppers and Police are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying an unknown male that was involved in making terroristic threats to an employee at KBST Radio Station.

In a news release from the Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers, on April 28th at around 2:41 pm, officers from the Big Spring Police Department were sent to KBST Radio Station. Once officers arrived, they found out that an unknown male wearing a white shirt and black shorts had entered the building and begin making death threats toward the front desk clerk.

Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers stated that the unknown male continued to make death threats to the desk clerk and anyone inside the building. After several minutes went by, the unknown male left the building and headed in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest.  If you know anything, call police or the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a tip at P3tips.com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

