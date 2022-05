The Boys & Girls Club of Portage County is celebrating its 20th anniversary in style later this month. The celebration will be held Thursday, May 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Club’s Berard Center, 941 Michigan Ave., and is open to the public, according to a news release from the organization on Wednesday.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 47 MINUTES AGO