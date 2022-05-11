ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDEA Public Schools to offer free meals to all children this summer

By January Zermeno
 2 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – IDEA Public Schools has announced it will be serving free meals during the summer.

Any child in the community, aged 18 years or younger, is welcomed from Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, July 22, whether they are an IDEA student or not.

The free meals are part of IDEA’s commitment to local communities and thanks to the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Option. The program was created to ensure that children, especially in low-income areas, continue to receive nutritious meals during summer.

The summer meals will include breakfast and lunch and must be eaten in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Food service will be closed on federal holidays and from June 27 th through July 1 st.

Families seeking more information regarding summer meals on campus may contact the cafeteria manager at any IDEA campus.

