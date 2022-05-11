Timeline: How Atrium Health grew from a single Charlotte hospital to a health giant

What started as a single hospital sandwiched between Charlotte’s Dilworth and Cherry neighborhoods will now span 67 hospitals that serve more than 5.5 million patients.

Atrium Health announced its expansion Tuesday through a combination with Advocate Aurora Health that will double the size of the Charlotte hospital system. It’s the largest business deal to date for Atrium, which has grown rapidly in just the last few years through a number of mergers.

Here’s a timeline about Atrium: