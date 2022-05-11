ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Thomas “Tom” Bluck

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 1 day ago

Thomas "Tom" Bluck, beloved husband of Joan Bluck, passed away on May 1st, 2022. Tom was born in Alpena, Michigan,...

www.villages-news.com

villages-news.com

Barry Arnold McLaughlin

Barry Arnold McLaughlin passed away from complications of Parkinson’s on March 31, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. Barry, son of Harold and Elizabeth (Rott) McLaughlin was born on April 17, 1945, in Englewood, NJ. He attended New Milford High School in New Jersey, participating in varsity football, track, and gymnastics club, graduating in the class of 1963. After spending a year in the landscaping business, he attended Northeast Missouri State College, Kirksville, Mo. Here he joined the Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity and graduated as senior class officer and class president with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education in 1968. Barry received his Master of Arts degree in Physical Education/Kinestheolgy from Ohio State University in 1969. He then moved to Illinois and taught Physical Education and coached gymnastics at Thornridge High School in Dolton, IL. On April 10, 1971 he was united in marriage to Kathleen Duncan in Faribault, MN. Moving to Brown Deer, Wisconsin, Barry taught Physical education at the elementary and middle school levels while coaching gymnastics. He was an innovative teacher promoting individual and team success in his classes. During this time, he coached four All-American gymnasts. Following his career in education Barry managed several fitness clubs and received his personal trainer certificate from the American College of Sports Medicine. Upon moving to Minnesota, he finalized his career as Manager of the Plymouth Creek Athletic Club in Plymouth, MN. He became a Silver Sneakers instructor at this time. Barry received a citation from the city of Plymouth for the work he had done in the community for the advancement of fitness.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Daniel James O’Sullivan

Daniel James O’Sullivan, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Horsham, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, in hospice with his wife Elaine by his side. He was 74. Born in Philadelphia, he was one of three children of the late Cornelius and Edna O’Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his stepson, Scott Frey. His sisters, Patricia Ruggianio and Maureen McCabe also preceded him in death.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Gerald Tyrie

Gerald (Jerry) Tyrie has passed away at the age of 87 on April 18th, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. Jerry is survived by his wife Alice of 57 years and their 3 daughters. Collette(Pat)Scott, Michelle(Anthony) Pergola and Heather(Robert)Koch: 6 grandchildren: Shaylyn,Tyrie, Jax, Ava, Connor and Spencer. Jerry is also survived by his 3 brothers, Robert, Richard and Walter.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Donald Patrick Glenn

Donald Patrick Glenn of The Villages, Florida, departed this earth to his heavenly home on May 5, 2022, at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his twin brother Ronald, and his parents, Robert V. and Naomi Glenn. Don grew up in smalltown Dupo, Illinois. An Eagle...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

John Nelson Magee

John Nelson Magee of The Villages, age 78, passed away at his home on May 6th. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maureen Turner Magee, by his son Matthew John Magee (wife Diane Gardner and their twin daughters Lulu and Callie Magee), by his son J.T. Magee (wife Stephanie Magee and their daughter Hayden), and by his sister Sharon Reidy (nephews Mike, Greg, and Steve Reidy and their families). He is predeceased by his parents John and Ruth Anderson Magee, and brother-in-law Brian Reidy. John was born in Flushing, New York, and lived most of his life in New England states. He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut, where he and wife Maureen were college sweethearts.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Jane H. Baker

Jane H. Baker, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on May 6, 2022. She was 95 years old. Jane was born on April 26, 1927 in Brookline, Massachusetts to John and Edith (Toher) Hungler. Her family moved to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania when she was a child. Following high school graduation, Jane pursued a career as an administrative and legal assistant, first in Harrisburg, then in Washington, DC. She also took art classes in Washington. There she met Roger W. Baker, a WWII Navy veteran employed at a Federal government agency. Jane and Roger married in 1954 and moved to Stockton, California before relocating to Northern Virginia, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, Cooperstown, New York and Rockville, Maryland. Jane enjoyed being a homemaker to their four children while volunteering at their schools as well as pursuing artistic and other projects. When the children were teenagers Jane returned to the work environment, serving as Assistant to the Principal of Cooperstown Central School District and then Human Resources Manager at Boland Trane Services. Upon retiring, she and Roger enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren. Jane enjoyed the New York Times crossword puzzles as well as reading and was keenly interested in current events and politics.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Donald Samuel Bennett

Donald Samuel Bennett, a native of Atlanta, GA, has lived in The Villages, FL, since 2017 where he passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 83 on May 9, 2022. Don was a member of First Baptist Church, Villages Park Campus. He attended Bass High School in Atlanta, Southern Institute of Technology and graduated from Georgia State University.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Joanne Elaine Waterfield

Joanne Elaine Waterfield passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at home in The Villages, Florida. She was 83 years old. Born Joanne Elaine Adams, February 1, 1939 in Pontiac, Michigan where she met and married Lew, her high school sweetheart, March 1, 1958. They were married 64 years. After raising three daughters, Sherri (Rodney) Teare, Shelley (Jim) Boros, Jodi (Paul) Dierdorf, she worked for the Flint Journal in the circulation department until retirement. She was preceded in death by her daughter Shelley.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Gilbert Smeiska

Gilbert Smeiska passed away April 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife Virginia”Ginny” (Nee Perry). Two sons Scott “Skip” (Kathy), and Glenn. Two step sons Larry (Gerilyn) Arndt, Steven (Leslie) Arndt and, one brother Gerhard. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other relatives.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Frederick David Russ

Frederick David Russ, 78, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022.Frederick David Russ He was born Saturday, March 25, 1944 in Wildwood, FL to Robert Vivian and Ludy Frances (nee Webb) Russ. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, David Darrin Russ and grandson, Blake Devere...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Rita L. Carlisi

Rita L. Carlisi of The Villages, FL formerly of North Potomac, MD passed away peacefully on April 16, 2022 at the Serenades Memory Care at The Villages. Rita was born in New York City, one of six children of the late Roger and Grace O’Connell. She earned her Bachelor’s...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages SAR will learn about heroic women who led Edenton Tea Party

The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will learn about the Edenton Tea Party when the group meets a 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome. Allan Lane will be speaking about the Edenton Tea Party and other heroic acts of women...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villages#Ford Motor Co#Army Veteran
villages-news.com

Coconut Cove Recreation Center and family pool will be closed

The Coconut Cove Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance Monday, May 23, through Tuesday, May 24. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Coconut Cove Recreation Center at (352) 750-5870. A Village of Hawkins resident says that the explanation...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

South Sumter High School student’s artwork to be displayed at Congress

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster has announced the 2022 Congressional Art Competition winners for Florida District 11. Students from 14 schools across the district participated in this year’s competition depicting the chosen theme: The Wonders of Florida. Angeleah Zelney of South Sumter High School was the first-place winner and will...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Commissioner wants to eliminate golf carts on North Morse Boulevard

At a meeting of the Sumter County Commissioners on May 10, Commissioner Garry Breeden mentioned that the best way to prevent golf cart accidents on Morse Boulevard, north of the gate, is to eliminate golf carts on Morse Boulevard. If the commissioners seriously consider this the solution to this long-time hazardous situation for everyone who travels on North Morse Boulevard then it’s time to bring in outside people with the vision and foresight to help the commissioners find a way to make this major connector road safer for their constituents.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
villages-news.com

Couple complains about bad behavior on paths south of State Road 44

A Village of Bradford couple has warned that E-bikes, bicycles and golf carts are becoming a problem on paths south of State Road 44. Mark and Karen Stotka spoke out on the situation at Thursday morning’s meeting of the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors at Everglades Recreation Center.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Opening date announced for BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake

The opening date has been announced for BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake. The store will open on Friday, May 13. The opening will bring the retailer’s total number of locations to 229 in the United States. The new club will have a BJ’s Gas location on-site and...
LADY LAKE, FL

