Thomas “Tom” Bluck

Barry Arnold McLaughlin passed away from complications of Parkinson’s on March 31, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. Barry, son of Harold and Elizabeth (Rott) McLaughlin was born on April 17, 1945, in Englewood, NJ. He attended New Milford High School in New Jersey, participating in varsity football, track, and gymnastics club, graduating in the class of 1963. After spending a year in the landscaping business, he attended Northeast Missouri State College, Kirksville, Mo. Here he joined the Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity and graduated as senior class officer and class president with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education in 1968. Barry received his Master of Arts degree in Physical Education/Kinestheolgy from Ohio State University in 1969. He then moved to Illinois and taught Physical Education and coached gymnastics at Thornridge High School in Dolton, IL. On April 10, 1971 he was united in marriage to Kathleen Duncan in Faribault, MN. Moving to Brown Deer, Wisconsin, Barry taught Physical education at the elementary and middle school levels while coaching gymnastics. He was an innovative teacher promoting individual and team success in his classes. During this time, he coached four All-American gymnasts. Following his career in education Barry managed several fitness clubs and received his personal trainer certificate from the American College of Sports Medicine. Upon moving to Minnesota, he finalized his career as Manager of the Plymouth Creek Athletic Club in Plymouth, MN. He became a Silver Sneakers instructor at this time. Barry received a citation from the city of Plymouth for the work he had done in the community for the advancement of fitness.

