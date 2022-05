The Worcester County Commissioners flirted with a dangerous precedent this week, but they did not make the mistake in the end. By a 3-4 vote, the commissioners opted against a motion to increase mileage and hourly pay rates for local bus contractors beyond what the Worcester County Board of Education approved in its proposed budget. The school system plans a 5.5% pay raise for its 69 bus drivers – the same as teachers – over the next fiscal year. Estimates show the average annual bus contract in Worcester is worth $76,000 (based on a five-hour, 100-mile school day), compared to $66,967 in Wicomico and $63,200 in Somerset.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO