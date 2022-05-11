ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Major Atrium Health deal will double size of hospital system, as it expands to Midwest

By Hannah Smoot
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 1 day ago

Setting its sights on national growth, Charlotte-based health care giant Atrium Health announced major plans on Wednesday to double its size through a deal with a Midwestern hospital system.

This is Atrium Health’s largest business deal to date — a strategic combination with Illinois and Wisconsin-based hospital system Advocate Aurora Health.

The move will result in the fifth largest health system in the country, Atrium CEO Gene Woods told The Charlotte Observer in an interview Tuesday ahead of the announcement.

The system will be headquartered in Charlotte, with combined revenue of more than $27 billion. It will operate under the Advocate Health name, with the Advocate, Aurora and Atrium Health brands used locally.

The goal isn’t size, Woods said, but what that size enables: more investments in employees and communities, and in solving inequities. “Size will enable us to serve our communities,” he said. “We’re just looking to do that more, better, faster.”

Still it’s a huge leap for a hospital system that once focused explicitly on the Carolinas.

The new system will serve more than 5.5 million patients, with 67 hospitals and more than 1,000 sites of care across Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.

Woods and Advocate Aurora Health CEO Jim Skogsbergh will serve as co-CEOs of the combined organization for the first 18 months. After that, Skogsbergh will retire and Woods will become the lone CEO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ynbne_0faO2s8z00
Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center at 1000 Blythe Boulevard in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

‘Looking to create a national system’

Atrium’s series of combination deals follow a trend toward hospital consolidation across the country. But critics of consolidation have warned it could mean patients will face higher prices.

The deal is staggering in its size and reach, said hospital consolidation critic and Duke Law School professor Barak Richman.

“This does not point to a new frontier of competition,” Richman told the Observer Wednesday. “It points to a new scale of lack of competition. A new scale of monopoly power.”

A consolidation deal of this size could mean higher prices, suppressed wages for nurses and physicians and more expensive national insurance plans, Richman said, calling the combination “very, very alarming.”

“I don’t understand how you can say owning a bunch of hospitals (across the country), how you can serve people in North Carolina better,” he said.

But Atrium said the new combination will create more jobs and opportunities for innovation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9Gbv_0faO2s8z00
Aurora St. Luke’s in Milwaukee, left, and Advocate Christ in Oak Lawn, Illinois. Advocate Aurora is combining with Atrium Health. Advocate Aurora Health

Together, the combined system has nearly 150,000 employees, according to Atrium. The organizations pledged to create more than 20,000 jobs across the communities served, but they did not detail specifics on how to achieve that.

In response to hospital consolidation concerns, Woods said he believes Atrium and Advocate Aurora have track records of driving savings based on making the systems more efficient. And he wants to work to enhance partnerships with insurance companies to better serve patients.

“An argument out there that some folks make about size is: ‘big is bad,’ ” Skogsbergh said in a Tuesday interview with the Observer. “We frankly don’t believe that. We think bad is bad. We think inefficient is bad. We think ineffective is bad. But we think if we do this right, we’re going to get stronger and patients are going to benefit from it.”

The strategic combination with Advocate Aurora Health is Atrium Health’s first foray into the Midwest.

“One of the things we have learned through COVID, is that the digital world and telehealth has no state boundaries,” Woods said Tuesday. “We’re looking to create a national system so we can serve communities better.”

The combined system also announced a $2-billion pledge to tackle health inequities as well as a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhwzJ_0faO2s8z00
Advocate Aurora Health CEO Jim Skogsbergh, left, and Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods. Both men will be co-CEOs of the combined health system for the first 18 months. Then Skogsbergh will retire and Woods will become the lone CEO. John Martin-Eatinger

A long way from Carolinas HealthCare

The Advocate Aurora Health combination is the latest — and biggest — in moves that Atrium Health has taken toward nationwide expansion since changing its name from “Carolinas HealthCare System” in 2018.

That change was seen by experts as a sign of the hospital system’s ambitions to grow beyond the Carolinas, the Observer reported at the time.

And one day after announcing that name change, the hospital system announced a plan to combine with Georgia-based health care organization Navicent Health.

Since then, Atrium has combined with two other hospital systems: North Carolina’s Wake Forest Baptist Health and Georgia-based Floyd health system.

The partnership with Wake Forest Baptist Health, including the Wake Forest School of Medicine, was announced in early 2019. That combination paved the way for Atrium to bring a medical school to Charlotte, which is the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, according to Atrium.

The Advocate Aurora Health combination will not affect the timeline for the Charlotte medical school, Woods said.

The school, a second campus for the Wake Forest School of Medicine, will be built on a 20-acre parcel at the intersection of Baxter Street and South McDowell Street, Atrium announced last year. The school will host its first class of students in 2024.

What’s next for Atrium deal

The latest deal for Atrium will still need regulatory approval from the Federal Trade Commission.

Richman said he would expect some concerns about the consolidation to be raised at the regulatory levels, though Atrium spokesman Dan Fogleman said the organization is hopeful regulatory approval will come this year.

“This will certainly not fall through the regulatory cracks,” Richman said.

And NC Attorney General Josh Stein has previously voiced concern about the trend toward hospital consolidation.

“Too often, when one hospital swallows up another, patients end up paying more and getting worse care,” Stein said in a February statement.

But in early 2021, Stein told Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health he would not oppose the combination.

“This deal marks an important step forward in helping to train and prepare the next generation of physicians, many of whom will stay and practice in our state,” Stein said at the time. “If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that way we need smart, dedicated and well-trained medical professionals to provide health care.”

North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell opposed the combination in a statement Wednesday, calling the proposed new system a “six-state medical behemoth.”

He called for a “vigorous examination” of the combination from the state Attorney General’s Office, the FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice. “More mega-mergers are the wrong prescription for the health care industry,” Fowell said in the statement.

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Charlotte's Atrium Health doubles its size with latest merger

Charlotte-based Atrium Health is doubling its size. The hospital system announced Wednesday it’s merging with Midwest-based Advocate Aurora Health. The combined systems will be headquartered in Charlotte and will operate more than 1,000 care sites and 67 hospitals across Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin, according to a news release. Their combined annual revenues will be more than $27 billion, the release said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Atrium Health merges with Midwestern health care company

Charlotte-based Atrium Health is merging with Midwest-based Advocate Aurora Health, a move that will double Atrium's size. This looks like a standard merger Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter told "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry in this week's BizWorthy. "You have two companies that are going to come...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

North Carolina the No. 2 safest state during COVID

(WNCT) – Wallethub posted an article recently about the safest states during COVID-19 pandemic and North Carolina ranked No. 2 overall. The rankings are set up across five key metrics that include the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
Charlotte, NC
Health
State
Alabama State
City
Milwaukee, NC
WBTV

Atrium Health merger? Here are some concerns

Inflation is slowing but likely not enough for you to notice the difference at the cash register. In Charlotte, a lot of people are keeping watch on the Democrats trying to earn an at-large seat on city council. "National Police Week" begins. Updated: 1 hours ago. Today begins a week...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Hospital Safety Grades: Here’s How Local Hospitals Scored

How safe is the hospital you’re choosing for care? Any time you are receiving any form of medical treatment you want to make sure you’re getting the best and safest treatment possible. Luckily for more than 20 years, The Leapfrog Group has published hospital data on safety and quality. According to their website, they undertake this endeavor in order to “push the health care industry forward”. This helps consumers find high-value care and make informed health care decisions. They release data for the entire country but we’ve narrowed it down for you North Carolina, with the hospital safety grades for the greater Charlotte area.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
Person
Dale Folwell
WCNC

What the new dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. could be

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. could soon see a new dominant strain of COVID-19, and perhaps it comes as no surprise that it is a version of omicron. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show BA.2.12.1, another subvariant of omicron, could soon dethrone BA.2 as the most common type of COVID-19 in the country. As of this week, BA.2.12.1 is now 43% of new cases in the U.S. and continues to gain traction. It has grown from less than 1% of cases in mid-March.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Hospital#Health Plan#Midwestern#Atrium Health#Advocate Aurora Health#The Charlotte Observer#The Advocate Health
kiss951.com

List of Waterfront Resturants Near Charlotte, North Carolina

I grew up on the water so eating outside, always meant we were waterfront dining. There is just something so comforting about being able to watch the waves while dining. I almost feel like it makes the food taste better too. Once I moved, I was a little bummed to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in NC as ‘swarm’ of quakes hits Carolinas

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina city was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday morning. The quake comes as seven earthquakes were reported in South Carolina so far this week. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just before 12:45 a.m. near Catawba. Dr. Scott White with the University of...
CATAWBA, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Beach Named One of the Best Beaches in the US

As summer gets closer, time to consider what beaches are really worth a visit. How about the best beaches in the USA? We have discussed the best beaches in North Carolina, but all of the US, wow! I am sure there are some that you would expect like beaches in Hawaii and California. But, guess what state also made the list? You got that right, North Carolina!
fox46.com

CMS board member Rhonda Cheek announces departure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rhonda Cheek announced she is stepping down from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board during Tuesday’s CMS board meeting. She will not re-run for office, though she previously said that she would. In an emotional speech during board member reports, Cheek explained that the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
382
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy