RALEIGH – Did the world’s largest prehistoric shark need an orthodontist, or did it just have a bad lunch?. Researchers from North Carolina State University and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences examined a deformed tooth from an Otodus megalodon shark in a search for the root cause: was it developmental, or related to feeding? The work could give paleontologists more insight into the developmental processes associated with tooth injury in ancient sharks, as well as feeding behavior.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO