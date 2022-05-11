ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Hill, ME

Daffodil fundraiser to benefit food pantry

By Staff
Ellsworth American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUE HILL — The Meadow of Blue Hill is hosting its third annual daffodil sale to benefit the Tree of Life Food Pantry. The sale...

www.ellsworthamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ellsworth American

Plant sale in Deer Isle May 21

DEER ISLE — The Evergreen Garden Club of Deer Isle/Stonington will be holding its annual plant sale outdoors behind the old Deer Isle Elementary School (across from the Congregational Church on Route 15) on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The rain date is Sunday, May 22.
DEER ISLE, ME
Ellsworth American

Blueberry crop could repeat 2021’s bounty

MILBRIDGE — Maine’s wild blueberry crop rebounded from a couple of devastating years to produce a banner yield last season, just as freezers were emptying of the fruit, driving up the price. And experts say, if the weather cooperates in the coming months, this summer is poised to...
MILBRIDGE, ME
Ellsworth American

Boggy Brook 5K is May 15

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Technical Center (HCTC) is hosting the 8th Annual Boggy Brook 5K Road Race/Walk and 1-mile Family Fun Run Sunday, May 15, in its own backyard on Boggy Brook Road. The event will raise funds for SkillsUSA student competitions and the center’s food pantry. Students...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

In the Right Place: Bear in mind some facts

Editor’s Note: Brooklin author/photographer Richard J. Leighton creates the popular “In the Right Place” posts online about life and nature in Maine. He will share a post the second Thursday of each month in The Ellsworth American. May is a restless month for black bears, Maine’s only...
ELLSWORTH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Society
City
Blue Hill, ME
Ellsworth American

Live music in Stonington May 12

STONINGTON — Opera House Arts is returning to hosting additional live music performances and events in its lobby overlooking Stonington Harbor. Thursdays at the Opera House events continue on May 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Stonington Opera House. All are welcome to come enjoy live music, food and fun. Admission is free. Concessions are available including pizza, popcorn and drinks. Proof of COVID vaccination is required.
STONINGTON, ME
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth kindergarten registration make-up set

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School will be holding a make-up day for kindergarten registration on Wednesday, June 1. Parents may call Mrs. Cox at 667-6241, ext. 2 to set up an appointment to register their child for the 2022-23 school year. Children need not be present. The screening process will be done in the fall when the new school year begins.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Brett D. Smith

Brett D. Smith, 56, passed away at home on May 4, 2022. Brett was born on June 22, 1965, in Cherry Point, N.C., to Sheila Mae (Bridges) and Lawrence William Smith. Brett loved building and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His dog, Sam, will miss playing ball with him daily. Brett was a teacher at heart. He was an inspiration to the next generation.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Power of singing: Chorus director Anna Dembska to step down

WINTER HARBOR — The 20th season of the Schoodic Summer Chorus is about to begin and with that milestone comes another one. It will be the last season that founding director, composer, soprano and teacher Anna Dembska will lead the group. The chorus first formed in 2002, when Dembska...
WINTER HARBOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daffodils#Flowers#Charity
Ellsworth American

Business/professional brief

Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park has announced the appointment of Shannon O’Brien as science engagement coordinator. In this role, O’Brien will be responsible for facilitating the research and teaching experiences for early-career scientists including fellows, technicians and interns. O’Brien first joined the institute in 2020 as an...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Narraguagus announces honor parts

HARRINGTON — Principal MaryEllen Day has announced the honor parts for the Class of 2022 at Narraguagus Junior/Senior High School. The valedictorian is Joseph Ray-Smith, son of Ron Smith and Brittany Ray of Milbridge. The salutatorian is Marissa Arey, daughter of Heron and Megan Arey of Milbridge. Joseph is...
HARRINGTON, ME
Ellsworth American

Phyllis Shea Ihle

Phyllis Shea Ihle passed from this world on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in her home on the Mariaville Road in Ellsworth, where she had resided for the past 39 years. She was born Phyllis Dian Shea to Arno B. Shea and Gladys Shea (Garland) on Jan. 24, 1949, in Ellsworth. She grew up on Mill Street in Ellsworth Falls (now the Shore Road). Growing up she enjoyed taking care of her horse, Blyth Spirit, and riding dressage at various events. She attended schools in Ellsworth, graduating from Ellsworth High School in 1967. Following high school, she attended Husson College for a year, which was followed by work at the telephone office, Alice’s Fashion and time working with the Ellsworth city clerk.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Captain Harris E. Tucker

Captain Harris E. Tucker, 87, of Gouldsboro, passed away on Jan. 10, 2022. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Cherryfield. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge, where online condolences may be...
GOULDSBORO, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Ellsworth American

Monthly internet discount available to eligible households

ELLSWORTH — Did you know qualifying households are eligible for a discount of up to $30 per month on their internet service?. The federal Affordable Connectivity Program also provides up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute $10-$50 toward the purchase price.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

American recognized with NENPA awards

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth American placed second in general excellence in its circulation category in the New England Better Newspaper Competition. The paper received more than a dozen awards for its writing, photography, advertising and design during the April 30 ceremony in Boston. This year’s competition drew nearly 2,000...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Auditions scheduled at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — Auditions are scheduled for The Grand’s upcoming production of “MSN Dream,” an abridged version of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”. Auditions will be held at The Grand on Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Patricia Ann (Moon) Hardison

Our loving Mom, Gram, Narmie Patricia Ann (Moon) Hardison, 85 years young, passed away at home on May 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 19, 1936, to Beatrice and Morris Moon. She attended schools in Hancock and Sullivan. She is survived by five sons and spouses: Cliff and Sue, Jim and Amy, Jeff and Lee, Marty and Cato and Mark and Karen; six grandchildren and spouses Cameron and Shannon Schimpf, Chelsea and Steve Willey, James, Dustin, Amber and Mat; three great-grandchildren, Anna; Mason and Madelynn; and many nieces and nephews and families, cousins and a world of friends. She spent her happiest days with her family at her home on Tunk Lake Road, cooking for them, laughing with them, loving them and enriching their lives, making thousands of wonderful memories.
SULLIVAN, ME
Ellsworth American

Winter Harbor Police log week of May 12

WINTER HARBOR — Police Chief Danny Mitchell Jr. witnessed a vehicle pass a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing on Newman Street on April 28. Michael B. Dewolf, 35, of Gouldsboro, was summonsed on a charge of being the registered owner of a vehicle that was illegally passing a stopped school bus.
WINTER HARBOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Sun rises on city solar project

ELLSWORTH — It was difficult to hear over the thrum of the inverters at the ribbon cutting for the Mariaville Road solar array Monday morning. But the sound of DC power being converted to AC power was music to the ears of those assembled because it meant that, after a two-year process, the plant was finally up and running.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Online discussion with Brian Langley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Former state senator and state Senate candidate Brian Langley will participate in an online discussion on Friday, May 13, at 9 a.m. in a program sponsored by Acadia Senior College. Langley will share his commitments as a Republican candidate and talk about the Republican Party he...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Jail log week of May 12

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between April 27 and May 6:. Kyle Lucas-Robert Ellis, 39, Orland, obstructing a public way. Dusten R. Phippen, 31, Tremont, violating conditions of release and protection order violation. Cullen B. Schneider, 41, Orland, operating a motor vehicle while under...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy