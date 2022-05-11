Two employees with minor injuries after gas accumulation ignites in Cancun hotel kitchen

An air traffic controller has described how he helped a passenger with no flying experience land a plane after its pilot became incapacitated.“I knew the plane was flying like any other plane,” Robert Morgan, a controller at Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) in Florida, told WPBF. “I just knew I had to keep him calm, point him to the runway and tell him how to reduce the power so he could descend to land.”Mr Morgan has been hailed a hero for his quick thinking and expert guidance, which likely saved multiple lives as the plane landed safely on a...

