At just 84 square miles, you'd think St. Croix would fly right under the radar. But in the U.S. Virgin Islands, those miles stack up to make it the largest island in the archipelago. And every square inch is brimming with something special for visitors. So, bookmark this page for your next trip to St. Croix to remember everything you should see, do, and explore on the island paradise.

