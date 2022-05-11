ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

May 11th weather forecast: Sunshine and warm weather are staying

By Kate Thornton
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLwhx_0faNzMLM00

(Wednesday, May 11, 2022) Sunshine? Check. Dry? Check. Comfortably warm? Double check.

A very large area of high pressure that is not moving anytime soon is giving us some of the best weather we’ve had so far this year.

We’re still dry and sunny through the end of the week. After a few days in the 70, Binghamton could come close to hitting 80 Wednesday afternoon. There’s an even better chance of that happening Thursday.

The humidity stays in check as well, but we’ll notice the humidity rise a bit by the time the weekend rolls around. That is also when our chance for any rain returns as well.

Showers and possibly some storms are more likely to happen Sunday into Monday. This will bring our warm and sunny streak of weather to end.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Warm. High upper 70s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear and quiet. Lows upper 40s. Wind: Near calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Saturday: Warm and a touch humid. Slight risk of a thunderstorm later in the day. High low 80s.

Sunday: Warm and a little humid. Chance of showers and storms. High around 80.

Monday: Cooler with rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. High mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Fire danger continues across the Southern Tier

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The risks for wildfires remain high in the Southern Tier. The National Weather Service in Buffalo and Burlington has again issued special weather statements across the region regarding the elevated risks for wildfires. This includes Broome, Delaware, and Tioga counties. Wildfires are unplanned or unwanted fires that can burn vegetation where […]
WATERTOWN, NY
News Channel 34

Latest numbers, May 13th

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County. 849 cases have been reported in the past 5 days, with 147 of them new. 81 people are in the hospital. The number of deaths increase by 1 to 512.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Moonshine

MAY 10 – Meet Moonshine! Moonshine is a 5 year-old spayed female. She is super cute and very affectionate. She’s not the biggest fan of being picked up but she’ll let you know she loves you by rubbing against your leg. She’s a very energetic cat, especially if you have a laser pointer. So, if […]
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
News Channel 34

Body found on shore of Lake Ontario, NYSP investigating

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a body that was found on the shore of Lake Ontario. According to State Police, a body was found by a fisherman on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott on Thursday, May 12. Troopers responded to the area where the […]
WOLCOTT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy