May 11th weather forecast: Sunshine and warm weather are staying

(Wednesday, May 11, 2022) Sunshine? Check. Dry? Check. Comfortably warm? Double check.

A very large area of high pressure that is not moving anytime soon is giving us some of the best weather we’ve had so far this year.

We’re still dry and sunny through the end of the week. After a few days in the 70, Binghamton could come close to hitting 80 Wednesday afternoon. There’s an even better chance of that happening Thursday.

The humidity stays in check as well, but we’ll notice the humidity rise a bit by the time the weekend rolls around. That is also when our chance for any rain returns as well.

Showers and possibly some storms are more likely to happen Sunday into Monday. This will bring our warm and sunny streak of weather to end.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Warm. High upper 70s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear and quiet. Lows upper 40s. Wind: Near calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Saturday: Warm and a touch humid. Slight risk of a thunderstorm later in the day. High low 80s.

Sunday: Warm and a little humid. Chance of showers and storms. High around 80.

Monday: Cooler with rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. High mid 60s.

