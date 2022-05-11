ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Peters Barred from Administering Mesa County Elections

By Ark Valley Voice Staff
arkvalleyvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe may be attempting to represent the Republican party in the race for Colorado Secretary of State, but she won’t be allowed to run her own elections. On Tuesday, a Colorado judge barred Tina Peters, the Mesa County Clerk Clerk under indictment for allegedly tampering with voting equipment, ruling she is...

arkvalleyvoice.com

Comments / 1

Related
cpr.org

Election security bill inspired by Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters headed to governor’s desk

Democrats in Colorado’s legislature have passed a bill that seeks to prevent insider security threats to the state’s election system. The legislation adds more training requirements for county clerks and certain election staff, bars counties from copying voting machine hard drives without state permission, mandates key card access and full-time video monitoring of election equipment, and increases penalties for security breaches.
MESA COUNTY, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Political Newcomers To Face Off in Pueblo

The race to represent the Pueblo area in the Colorado Senate is one to watch this year, in part because the outcome could potentially affect the Democrat’s five-seat majority in the Senate. Incumbent Sen. Leroy Garcia resigned in February to work for President Joe Biden’s administration, which led to...
PUEBLO, CO
kdnk.org

Boebert supporters threaten restaurants for hosting campaign stops by Democratic candidate

Adam Frisch is one of three Democrats on the June primary ballot for the Third Congressional District hoping to challenge Republican Lauren Boebert in the November election. Over the weekend he kicked off his Beat Boebert BBQ Tour with stops at nearly a dozen restaurants from Pueblo to Grand Junction. Unfortunately, tensions arose at a variety of stops with a law enforcement response necessary in Trinidad and visits in Pueblo, Montrose, and Grand Junction were moved after restaurants allegedly received threats from Boebert supporters. Sarah Shook is campaign manager for candidate Adam Frisch.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, CO
State
Colorado State
Mesa County, CO
Elections
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
arkvalleyvoice.com

New Salida Hospital District Board Certified, To be Sworn in May 17

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center confirms that more than 1,300 votes were cast in the May 3 election for seats on the Salida Hospital District Board of Directors. Results have been certified via the Chaffee County Canvass Board, and William Alderton, Dean Edwards and Lydia Segal were elected for three-year terms, with Susan Dunn elected for a one-year term.
SALIDA, CO
Axios Denver

What passed and failed in Colorado's 2022 legislative session

The flurry of late-night lawmaking pushed major policy changes across the finish line while others came up short.Why it matters: The legislation will affect your life in ways big and small.What made it: Here's a look at the major bills sent to the governor this year:Property taxes: Property tax breaks would get extended with a trim in residential assessment rates the next two years. The average property owner could save about $260 a year. Collective bargaining: A broad bill to allow all government workers to unionize was gutted and now would only apply to larger counties and provide nonbinding rights.TABOR...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
KXRM

Colorado Springs officials say decision to move Space Comm politically influenced

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s been one year since conversations about moving the Space Command Center from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama began. Former President Donald Trump first proposed the idea — and it’s a decision Colorado Springs’ officials say was politically motivated. “I have every reason to believe that President Trump’s motivation was the fact […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Voting Machines#County Judge#Election Fraud#The Republican Party#State#Gop#The Associated Press
CBS Denver

House Approves Colorado Cashback Plan, Bill Heads To Senate For Final Vote

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado taxpayers are one step closer to getting an early refund. The House approved the Colorado Cashback plan on Tuesday. Under the plan, individuals would receive $400 each, and couples would get $800, but those amounts may be higher thanks to an added amendment. The refunds are required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights or TABOR but weren’t set to go out until next year. Now, if state revenue is higher than expected, state taxpayers could get more money. (credit: Thinkstock) Gov. Jared Polis told CBS4 last month that if the state Legislature passes the bill, he’ll put the checks in the mail. Now that timeline is looking like September. The governor said Colorado has recovered more jobs than it lost during the pandemic, and our economy is so strong, that revenue will exceed what the state’s allowed to spend under TABOR by about $1.4 billion. The legislature has to either issue a refund or ask voters to keep the money. The bill heads to the state Senate for a final vote before it lands on the governor’s desk.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

What Colorado lawmakers passed, amended, killed in legislative session’s final days

The volume of legislation left to debate, amend and vote on in the final days of the 2022 legislative session made for plenty of high tempers, late nights and frayed nerves. Republican stall tactics left some legislative leaders wondering if the number of bills left on the table would require a special session to tie […] The post What Colorado lawmakers passed, amended, killed in legislative session’s final days appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Senators kill proposed ban of flavored tobacco

After four months of heated debate, state senators on Tuesday killed a bill that seeks to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Colorado. House Bill 1064, one of the most high-profile bills of the session, met an unceremonious end when the Senate Appropriations Committee voted, 5-2, to shut the bill down. The meeting featured no public comment and little debate, unlike the other six votes on the bill that saw hours of discussion and dozens of community members testifying in support and opposition to the measure.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's proposed TABOR refund checks could be higher

The bill that sends $400 in Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund checks to taxpayers just as the fall election campaign season starts could be higher. But while House sponsors cheered the possibility that those refunds could be higher, an amendment to Senate Bill 233 also suggests it could be lower. The House approved the amendment in advance of a final vote on the bill on Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
highcountryshopper.com

CO 92 Hotchkiss to Crawford Project

The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies are scheduled to begin a resurfacing project on Colorado Highway 92 from Hotchkiss to Crawford, Mile Points 19-31, the week of May 16. The project will reconstruct and resurface the downtown section of highway in Hotchkiss from east of Cedar Drive to west of 4th St. before moving southeast to Crawford with resurfacing on CO 92. Additional project work will include ADA ramp construction in Hotchkiss, guardrail replacement, sign replacement, and striping.
CRAWFORD, CO
Axios Denver

The secret tunnels under the Colorado State Capitol

A sign on the door reads, "NO ADMITTANCE AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY."The intrigue: It's the entrance to the underground tunnels beneath the Colorado State Capitol.The tunnels were originally used to transport coal to keep the domed building heated, state patrol trooper Allen Minturn told Axios Denver during a brief tour.Their main use now is for infrastructure like electric wiring and pipes, and the enclosed passageways connect to several nearby buildings.Heavy vault doors, once used by the state treasurer to store precious things, now protect several, stacked boxes of paperwork in one of the underground rooms.What they're saying: "People do get lost down here, once in a while," Minturn said. He's heard the lore of hidden treasure: As the story goes, a worker there was paid in silver coins, which he then stashed somewhere underground. Another legend suggests the tunnels were where the heads of the Espinosa brothers, serial killers in the mid-19th Century, were kept until being discovered by interns.Yes, but: Staff doesn't offer tours, and photography isn't allowed for security reasons. But you can walk the steps into the dome with a traditional, above ground tour.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy