WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It has been hard to find baby formula on north country shelves. Those who help parents say the problem is a result of a perfect storm of factors. “There were some supply chain issues with ingredients, specific ingredients that was needed. There was a formula recall in February. Shipping challenges, so I think it’s just a perfect storm that unfortunately has reached us here in the north country,” said Angel Carter, WIC director, North Country Family Health Center.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO