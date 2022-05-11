Mega Millions host gets mega ball number wrong during drawing. Here’s the right number

The host of the Mega Millions lottery game made an error during the live drawing on the night of Tuesday, May 10, calling out the incorrect number for the gold mega ball.

The host called out “six” for the final number, but video shows it was actually a nine.

The winning numbers are 15, 19, 20, 61, 70 and 9, according to the Mega Millions website.

On first glance, the number on the ball appears to be a six, but on closer inspection, a line is visible under the stem, indicating that the number is a nine.

Mega Millions released a statement apologizing for the error.

“On May 10, 2022, the host of the Mega Millions drawing incorrectly called the Mega Ball a 6 instead of a 9. The 9 ball was drawn into the chamber and is the official result. The results of the drawing were audited by Preston CPA,” the statement says. “We apologize for the confusion.”

Viewers commented on the YouTube video of the drawing, pointing out the error.

“It’s actually 9 instead of 6,” wrote one user, called Jered ”JerBear” Fuller. “If you look at the number closely, look at it in the “9” angle.”

“My mega ball is 6, darn I thought I at least won $4 lol,” wrote another user.

There were no winners for Tuesday’s jackpot of $86 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Friday’s jackpot is $99 million.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.