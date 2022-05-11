WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos. California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM this...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left two more people dead. In Minnesota, a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday and killed a passenger...
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A fast-moving wildfire erupted in the Southern California city of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said, affecting about 200 acres, damaging several homes and forcing evacuations. No injuries or deaths had been reported as of Wednesday evening, Orange County Fire Chief Brian Fennessy told...
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms in Oregon last year are adapting as pressure on them begins to mount, law enforcement officials said Thursday. New challenges are emerging as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to...
LIVERMORE (BCN) Two people were taken to hospitals following a helicopter crash at a PG&E training facility in Livermore Wednesday morning, PG&E confirmed. The crash occurred at 9:54 a.m. at PG&E's Livermore Electric Safety Academy at 7205 National Drive. Neither person suffered life-threatening injuries, PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said in...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A car smashed into construction equipment in Newport Beach early Thursday, killing three people inside and injuring three workers, police said. The crash at about 12:45 a.m. occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway when the car struck a curb and then slammed into the roadwork equipment, police said.
Comments / 0