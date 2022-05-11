ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

I’m a Facebook expert – four HUGE mistakes you’re probably making right now

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

YOU might be putting yourself at risk on social media by making simple mistakes.

The Sun spoke to a cyber-expert to find out some of our most common errors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MDvP_0faNyEOB00
Be careful what you share online Credit: Facebook

If you're a regular social media user, you've probably handed out loads of info.

Some of this might seem insignificant but it can all add up.

Tech firms often harvest more data than we realise.

And even our public posts can be used against us by crooks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9k0_0faNyEOB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwX66_0faNyEOB00

"Sharing our data and information is a fact of life – unless you want to unplug yourself completely (or move to the 19th century)," said cyber-expert Erfan Shadabi.

"But, just because we feel obligated to give willingly doesn’t mean we need to not expect accountability.

"Individuals should consciously check up on those that you know you’ve given your data to."

Erfan, who works as a cybersecurity expert at Comforte AG, urged web users to check their online security as soon as possible.

And he revealed four essential warnings for social media users.

Four cyber-warnings

Here's where Erfan thinks you should be careful...

Unattended social media accounts

"Unmonitored social accounts can be the target of hackers, who could start posting fraudulent messages under your name," said Erfan.

"It’s a good idea to reserve your personal/brand’s handle on all social media channels, even if you don’t plan to use them all right away.

"And make sure to keep them up to date."

Human error

"Avoid simple mistakes such as providing unnecessary, sensitive information to individuals or organizations on social media platforms," Erfan told The Sun.

"Something as simple as clicking on the wrong link or downloading the wrong file could cause serious harm.

"Pay close attention to all the links that you click and follow."

Look out for Phishing attacks and scams

"In a phishing scam, the goal is to get you or your employees to hand over passwords, banking details, or other private information," Erfan explained.

"Be vigilant and double-check every communication and look out for imposter accounts."

Privacy settings

"Check your privacy settings and make sure you take advantage of all the possible options," said Erfan, speaking to The Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtibV_0faNyEOB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyLx2_0faNyEOB00

"For organizations, the privacy risk includes both business and personal use.

"Make sure you understand the privacy settings on your business accounts."

  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0faNyEOB00

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to delete a Facebook account

Facebook was once at the pinnacle of social media, taking over from MySpace as the cool place to be. But since then, it has certainly had a bit of a fall from grace. Scandal after scandal has befallen the social media giant, and it would make sense to be wary of your personal data being in its hands. As such, you might want to rid yourself of Facebook entirely — and to do so, you’ll need to know how to delete a Facebook account.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Settings#Google Maps#Online Security#Comforte Ag
ClickOnDetroit.com

Weird text, email or call? Here’s how to know if it’s a scam or not

Here are some tips from the Federal Trade Commission on how to spot scam, spam of phishing text messages on your mobile device. Scammers send fake text messages to trick you into giving them your personal information – things like your password, account number, or Social Security number. If they get that information, they could gain access to your email, bank, or other accounts. Or they could sell your information to other scammers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Don't fall for this devious phishing scam, Facebook users warned

A new phishing campaign is targeting the administrators of company pages on Facebook, security researchers have warned. As reported by ZDNet, Abnormal Security has identified emails delivered to Facebook users claiming that their account will be permanently closed if an issue is not rectified urgently. The objective of the scam...
INTERNET
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
427K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy