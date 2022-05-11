Forest Green release scathing statement on Rob Edwards’ exit and blast Watford for ‘holding talks behind club’s back’

FOREST GREEN ROVERS have confirmed the departure of head coach Rob Edwards with a scathing statement.

Earlier today it was reported that Watford were in talks with Edwards over the vacant managerial position at Vicarage Road.

However, Forest Green revealed that they were not aware about the ongoing conversations between the two parties.

And as a result, the club has since confirmed Edwards' exit with a powerful statement.

The official statement read: "FGR confirms the departure of Head Coach Rob Edwards.

"Rob was a key part of the team that gained promotion to League One this season.

"We’re disappointed that our support, loyalty and honesty towards Rob has been repaid in this way - with negotiations taking place behind our backs.

"We had no contact from Watford, from whom we might expect less, but in any event this kind of behaviour gives football a bad name.

"We thank Rob for all his work at FGR - forgive him the manner of his departure and wish him well."

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince has also condemned the actions of both Watford and Edwards.

In an interview with Sky Sports, he said: "It's the proper way to do things isn't it? For the club to approach us so we're in the picture then they carry on and have the negotiation.

"If they come to terms, they come to terms. But to do it in secret and not only that, Watford advised Rob (Edwards) not to tell us specifically. That for me doubles down on the deceit but it is what it is.

"It's the kind of thing that gives football a bad name and the kind of thing that shouldn't happen but occasionally does."

He added: "I'm disappointed with Rob, and I don't know Watford so I'm less disappointed with them but I don't think it speaks well of them.

"Deceit is part of a culture that comes from the top and that says to me that Watford have problems off the pitch as well as on the pitch."

The bitter relationship between the two sides could prevent any potential negotiations from taking place in future, with Vince claiming that Watford are on the club's "naughty list".

Watford have since announced that Edwards has agreed a deal to become the club's new manager.

He will take over when Roy Hodgson retires at the end of the season.