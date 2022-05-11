ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Forest Green release scathing statement on Rob Edwards’ exit and blast Watford for ‘holding talks behind club’s back’

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmTIp_0faNyDVS00

FOREST GREEN ROVERS have confirmed the departure of head coach Rob Edwards with a scathing statement.

Earlier today it was reported that Watford were in talks with Edwards over the vacant managerial position at Vicarage Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5A8X_0faNyDVS00
Edwards has been confirmed as new Watford Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sh62W_0faNyDVS00
Club chairman Dale Vince is 'disappointed' with the situation Credit: Dan Westwell

However, Forest Green revealed that they were not aware about the ongoing conversations between the two parties.

And as a result, the club has since confirmed Edwards' exit with a powerful statement.

The official statement read: "FGR confirms the departure of Head Coach Rob Edwards.

"Rob was a key part of the team that gained promotion to League One this season.

"We’re disappointed that our support, loyalty and honesty towards Rob has been repaid in this way - with negotiations taking place behind our backs.

"We had no contact from Watford, from whom we might expect less, but in any event this kind of behaviour gives football a bad name.

"We thank Rob for all his work at FGR - forgive him the manner of his departure and wish him well."

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince has also condemned the actions of both Watford and Edwards.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

In an interview with Sky Sports, he said: "It's the proper way to do things isn't it? For the club to approach us so we're in the picture then they carry on and have the negotiation.

"If they come to terms, they come to terms. But to do it in secret and not only that, Watford advised Rob (Edwards) not to tell us specifically. That for me doubles down on the deceit but it is what it is.

"It's the kind of thing that gives football a bad name and the kind of thing that shouldn't happen but occasionally does."

He added: "I'm disappointed with Rob, and I don't know Watford so I'm less disappointed with them but I don't think it speaks well of them.

"Deceit is part of a culture that comes from the top and that says to me that Watford have problems off the pitch as well as on the pitch."

The bitter relationship between the two sides could prevent any potential negotiations from taking place in future, with Vince claiming that Watford are on the club's "naughty list".

Watford have since announced that Edwards has agreed a deal to become the club's new manager.

He will take over when Roy Hodgson retires at the end of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United's Under-18 side an inspiring video message before their FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest as he spurred on Alejandro Garnacho and Co to glory

Manchester United's Under-18s were spurred on to their FA Youth Cup triumph by a stirring video message from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The young Red Devils clinched the trophy thanks to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in front of a record-breaking crowd of 67,000 spectators at Old Trafford, with Rhys Bennett and Alejandro Garnacho firing them to victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Premier League Manager of the Season nominations revealed with Vieira in but Moyes not despite West Ham’s amazing year

JURGEN KLOPP (LIVERPOOL) The German coach has already led his team to Carabao Cup glory and is looking to add the FA Cup to his collection. Despite pushing Manchester City hard, his team look set to finish second to the Cityzens in the Premier League - but they could still enjoy FA Cup and Champions League joy before the end of the month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Vince
The US Sun

Arsenal have ‘SUBMITTED’ £43m offer for Jesus, Bologna sporting director in town to ‘discuss’ Hickey deal – Spurs latest

ARSENAL have reportedly submitted a £43m bid to lure Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates this summer. The Brazilian could be surplus to requirements following the arrival of Erling Haaland, and Mikel Arteta is hoping to persuade Jesus to make the switch. Meanwhile, Italian outfit Bologna's sporting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

‘I bought a Ferrari, then a £3m house… we’d spend £30,000 on a night out and $150,000 in LA’, reveals Micah Richards

MICAH RICHARDS has fired a warning to football's budding superstars over the dangers of becoming rich overnight by revealing his worrying spending habits as a youngster. The retired defender-turned-Sky Sports pundit, 33, burst onto the scene at Manchester City in 2005 - signing a big-money contract in the same year - aged just 17.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Green#Sky Sports#Vicarage Road#Fgr#League One
The US Sun

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time and team news for Championship play-off

SHEFFIELD UNITED host Nottingham Forest this weekend in the first leg of their Championship play-off encounter at Bramall Lane. Forest have long since confirmed their spot in the play-offs but were denied automatic promotion after a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth. Sheffield United meanwhile crushed champions Fulham 4-0 on the final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Sergio Aguero spent whole game against QPR ‘scratching his balls’ until iconic goal.. which Man City star says was fluke

SERGIO AGUERO has admitted he did nothing but "scratch his balls" before he scored THAT goal to kickstart a decade of success for Manchester City. The now-retired Argentine striker, 33, scored right at the death against QPR back in 2012 to win the game 3-2 and prevent arch-rivals Manchester United winning the Premier League title in a thrilling finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'They will CRUMBLE, they'll fall apart': Former Tottenham star Jamie O'Hara says Arsenal will blow their top four spot if they lose 'the biggest north London derby in history'... as he insists he has no regrets about starting his career with the Gunners

Former Tottenham star Jamie O'Hara believes Arsenal will 'crumble' in the top four race if they lose Thursday's pivotal north London derby - and says the side that copes best with the 'electric' atmosphere will prevail. Spurs go into the crucial showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium needing to avoid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Do away goals count in the EFL Championship play-offs?

THE away goals rule has for decades been the most common way to decide a two-legged tie in football. It was introduced by Uefa in 1965 and was a feature of competitions until 2021. But is the rule used in the EFL play-offs?. Do away goals count in the EFL...
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
427K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy