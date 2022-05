Nearly 1,000 people gathered Saturday evening in Spokane’s Riverfront Park to protest the Supreme Court’s expected reversal of Roe v. Wade. Spokane’s “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally, which was organized by Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, was one of nearly 400 events across the country Saturday as part of a nationwide day of action in support of a constitutional right to abortion. Protesters held signs with phrases like “my body, my choice” and “abortion is health care” and chanted “the people united will never be divided.”

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO