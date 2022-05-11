ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore County, MN

Fillmore County Board of Commissioners approve resolution to withdraw from Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted (DFO) Community Corrections

olmstedcounty.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Fillmore County Board of Commissioners approved a recommendation by Fillmore County Administration to withdraw Fillmore County from the Joint Powers Agreement for Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted (DFO) Community Corrections. DFO Community Corrections provides victim services as well as corrections supervision and services to adults and juveniles...

www.olmstedcounty.gov

Comments / 0

