Fillmore County Board of Commissioners approve resolution to withdraw from Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted (DFO) Community Corrections
On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Fillmore County Board of Commissioners approved a recommendation by Fillmore County Administration to withdraw Fillmore County from the Joint Powers Agreement for Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted (DFO) Community Corrections. DFO Community Corrections provides victim services as well as corrections supervision and services to adults and juveniles...www.olmstedcounty.gov
