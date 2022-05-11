Fillmore County Board of Commissioners approve resolution to withdraw from Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted (DFO) Community Corrections

FARIBAULT, Minn. – Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan says a man threatened her and swerved his car toward her while she was campaigning in Faribault. Carnahan called police after the run-in Tuesday while she was going door-to-door. Police Chief John Sherwin said they are looking for the man or anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

