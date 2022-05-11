ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Two-Car Effort Headlined by Reigning Nitro RX Champion Travis Pastrana Signals Bold Step Into Electrified Motorsport

By Adam Sinclair
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vermont SportsCar, America’s premier rally and rallycross constructor, announced today it will enter the Nitro Rallycross (Nitro RX) Championship’s new all-electric Group E division. The Milton, Vermont company, best known for their work managing the factory Subaru Motorsports USA rally and rallycross programs, will switch-on their own electrified motorsports program with...

speedwaydigest.com

MotorBiscuit

2022 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2022 Subaru Forester

Ford has recently been pitting its small off-road SUV, the Ford Bronco Sport, against other small SUVs in YouTube video comparisons. The Bronco Sport may not seem like a formidable foe for the Subaru Forester, but it does have serious off-roading chops. Which small SUV model is the better buy?
CARS
