Vermillion County, IN

Crash involving tour bus kills N Vermillion HS Student

By Brandyn Benter
 2 days ago

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: A 16-year-old North Vermillion High School student has died after the vehicle they were driving was struck by a tour bus in Vermillion County near Cayuga Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Mike Phelps, the crash occurred at approximately 8:12 a.m.. The student was stopped at the intersection of State Roads 234 and 63. As a semi truck was turning onto SR 234, preventing the student’s vision from seeing the coming tour bus. The student then attempted to turn north on SR 63 and was struck by a tour bus heading southbound.

The student was taken to Union Hospital Clinton in what was described as critical condition. A short time later the student passed away as a result of those injuries.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members.

