Geary County Booking photos May 11

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has found nearly 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Riley Co., which has kept the county in the substantial incidence category. The Riley County Health Department says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases for the county between April 25 and May 1. It said 51.2 cases were reported per 100,000 residents which left the county in the substantial incidence category - between 50-99 cases per 100,000 residents.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO