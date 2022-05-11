ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Geary County Booking photos May 11

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report May 13

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KENDRICK LAVELL COLLINS JR, 23, Manhattan, Violate protection order; Abuse order per KSA 63105, 63106, 63107; Bond $1000. ASHANNA JAYD SCRIVENS, 21, Junction...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Alleged Murderer Jennifer Hall Arrested in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KS – Jennifer Anne Hall was arrested in Kansas on Thursday evening on a Livingston County arrest warrant for first degree murder. Hall is a former employee of Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. It is alleged in a probable cause affidavit that during Hall’s employment the number...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (5/11)

BOOKED: Shawn Shaneyfelt on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Marijuana and Driving while revoked, Bond set at $2,500.00 Cash or Surety. BOOKED: Trisha Johnson on Barton County warrant for Probation Violation, NO BOND. BOOKED: Trenton Berens on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear with...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas woman jailed for allegedly transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug charges after a traffic stop in northeast Kansas. Just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday, a Jackson County Sheriff deputies stopped 37-year-old Theresa Marie Ross-Hetrick driving a 2007 Saturn SUV near 6th and Colorado in Holton for a traffic voilation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Geary County, KS
Geary County, KS
Government
1350kman.com

5/11/22 – Riley County COVID-19 update

A total of 38 COVID-19 cases were logged in Riley County by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment in the final week of April. The data was shared Wednesday by the Riley County Health Department, who says the incidence rate per 100 thousand is 51.2, putting the county in the substantial incidence category, which is 50 to 99 cases per 100 thousand people. Ascension Via Christi was caring for one COVID-19 positive patient as of Wednesday.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Emporia man missing over a year found

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Lyon County man who was listed as missing has been found alive in a long term care facility. Randy Hacker, 60, went missing on Aug. 15, 2020. He was a resident of Emporia, Kansas. At the time, Hacker told neighbors he was moving to Colorado. According to the Emporia Police […]
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Filings occur for 68th District Kansas House seat

There have been two filings for the 68th District seat in the Kansas Houses of Representatives. Nathan Butler, Junction City, notified JC Post of his decision to run for the seat. Butler is currently a member of the Junction City Commission and is a former USD 475 school board member.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Smith
Salina Post

UPDATE: SPD provides photos of missing woman

UPDATE 1:27 p.m. Wednesday: The Salina Police Department has updated the information about the vehicle Joyce Bair was believed to have been driving. It is a black Ford Fusion. That information has been updated in the story below. . . . UPDATE 10 a.m. Wednesday: The Salina Police Department has...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Man in Colo. prison accused of aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping and battery in Manhattan have made an arrest. In September of 2020, officers responded to the 500 block of N. Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan to a 44-year-old female victim who had reported a man later identified as 45-year-old Antonio Cooper forced her into a car, and hit and threatened her with a gun, according to a media release from RCPD.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Demolition of the old Junction City High School begins

Demolition of the former Junction City High School began with the Deever Building portion of the complex. That structure served as the school district's administration building for many years before being incorporated into the high school operation. David Wild, USD 475 Chief Operations Officer, said the work will continue from...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW

KDHE identifies nearly 40 new COVID cases in Riley Co.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has found nearly 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Riley Co., which has kept the county in the substantial incidence category. The Riley County Health Department says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases for the county between April 25 and May 1. It said 51.2 cases were reported per 100,000 residents which left the county in the substantial incidence category - between 50-99 cases per 100,000 residents.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. cattle trader fined, banned for life after repeated violations

WICHITA, KAN. – The U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas fined a recidivist violator of statutory and regulatory federal livestock laws under the Packers and Stockyards Act, according to the United State's Attorney. The District Court also entered a lifetime ban against trader, John Rife, of Oswego,...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

There will be another step forward on the new public library effort

There will be a series of fundraising events for the project to build a new public library in Junction City. Up first on July 14 will be Triple Trivia Night led by Dave Lewis and his Game Show Road Show. It will feature multiple three-person teams competing in a three-round contest, all vying to be the last team standing at the end. The time and location will be announced in the near future.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Central Topeka police standoff ends peacefully

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A police standoff in Central Topeka has ended without incident with one suspect in custody. According to the Topeka Police Department, detectives with the TPD were sent to 1286 SW Lane St. on an attempt to locate Bruce A, Teel, 33, of Topeka on a charge of aggravated assault for an incident […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Suspect leads Kan. deputies on 120 mph chase across 2 counties

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase. Just before 10a.m. Wednesday, a Sheriff’s Detective came in contact with a 2002 Honda Civic and driver that were wanted for outstanding felony warrants and fleeing from at least two other local law enforcement agencies, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

3 injured in head-on collision in Riley Co.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents have been asked to avoid the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd. after a head-on collision. Just after 4 p.m., Riley County Police took to Facebook to ask residents to use alternate routes as emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision just east of the Seth Child Rd., Tuttle Creek Blvd. intersection.
MANHATTAN, KS
kjluradio.com

Sedalia man allegedly shoots someone, triggers manhunt in Pettis County

A Sedalia man is arrested for allegedly shooting someone and triggering a manhunt in Pettis County. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says Dustin Arnold, 24, was involved in a shooting at the Goodwill Chapel Trailer Park, just southeast of Sedalia, on Monday. Arnold allegedly shot someone in the abdomen and fled the scene. The victim survived.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy