Good Morning America is hosting a barbecue competition to find the ultimate pit master, and they started in Dallas.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. The weather is warm, Summer is near, and this is the perfect time to show off your skills when it comes to cooking barbecue. That is just what two restaurants did on Good Morning America as part of their competition. According to Dallas News, Good Morning America is looking for the country's best barbecue and they started their search in Dallas and pitted Dallas barbecue hot spots Smokey John's and Pecan Lodge.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO