Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis was victorious tonight, defeating Councilwoman Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski to win a third term as leader of the Hudson County peninsula city. “The people of Bayonne have spoken loud and clear that they want to keep our city moving forward for another four years with Team Davis,” said the mayor. “I would like to thank my family, my running mates, our campaign team and most of all the residents of Bayonne for sending this strong message that we want continued progress for our community. I’m excited to get back to work tomorrow to keep delivering for the people of Bayonne.”

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO