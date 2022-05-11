ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 escapees from Orange County juvenile detention center back in custody

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two juveniles who escaped from the Orange County Regional Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday morning are back in custody, Orange County deputies said.

Deputies said the pair escaped from the facility just after 9 a.m. and were taken back into custody within 40 minutes after they were found in a backyard near the intersection of Bumby Avenue and Pershing Avenue.

The search for the pair caused four nearby Orange County Public Schools to be placed on a secure status, which was lifted before 10:15 a.m.

District officials said the secure status at Pershing K-8, Boone High School, Blankner K-8 and Conway Elementary School was lifted and that all students and staff are safe.

During a secure status, officials said no one is allowed on or off campus.

People in the neighborhood where the two escapees were caught said they were caught off guard by the police activity Wednesday morning. “Nothing usually happens around here,” neighbor Ron Bigelow said.

