California State

California’s Water Supply Has Already Peaked

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia water officials say the state’s supply has peaked a month early for the season, and conservation is needed as the drought continues. The California Department of Water Resources says the state’s reservoir storage was...

2,000 Russian River Users Could Lose Water Access

More water rights holders along the Russian River Watershed could lose water access. This week, the State Water Resources Control Board voted to reauthorize the Division of Water Rights to issue “curtailment orders” for up to 2,000 rights holders along the Russian River. This action will preserve water in Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino, and protect drinking water supplies and fish populations. If these orders are used, it would be the second time in as many years that Russian River water rights holders are cut off. Last August, over a thousand water rights holders along the Russian River were required to stop pumping water.
SONOMA, CA
Bill to Help First-Time Home Buyers Introduced in Sacramento

A plan for the state of California to loan down payment funds to first-time home buyers is being proposed by State Senate President pro tem Toni Atkins. The San Diego democrat says her “California Dream for All” program would cost an estimated one-billion dollars in state funds annually over a ten-year period. It would provide first-time home buyers with an interest-free loan of 17-percent of a home’s purchase price. The money would have to be repaid when the home is refinanced or sold.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Governor Newsom Proposes Abortion Financial Assistance for Those Out of State

California Governor Gavin Newsom released a plan yesterday meant to financially assist uninsured residents and those from out of state that want to get an abortion. The governor would like to put $40-million toward abortion clinics to make the procedure more affordable in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned. The LA Times reports Newsom will also offer new incentives to businesses that want to relocate to California from states that implement abortion bans or anti-gay laws. Newsom said the proposed actions reaffirm California’s commitment as a leader on abortion rights.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nearly $4.1 Million Going to Homeless Projects in Sonoma County

More money has been approved for homeless projects in Sonoma County. The Board of Supervisors approved nearly $4.1 million in grant funding to support affordable housing projects, emergency shelters for the homeless, rental assistance programs and other initiatives to address the region’s housing and homelessness crises. The funding will assist in building 57 new affordable housing units for households with incomes between 30 and 60-percent of the area median income. The county obtained federal grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund projects identified in the 2020 Consolidated Action Plan.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
California State
California Government
Campaign Sign for Eddie Engram Vandalized

A hate crime investigation is underway after a campaign sign supporting Sonoma County Sheriff candidate Eddie Engram was vandalized. Last weekend, someone spray-painted “Uncle Tom” in red letters on a pro-Engram poster in Monte Rio. Engram, the current Sonoma County assistant sheriff, would be the county’s first black sheriff and the second in California if he’s elected next month. Engram drove from his home in Santa Rosa to Monte Rio on Sunday. He used paint thinner to remove the paint from the sign, then reported the vandalism to the Sheriff’s Office.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
$6 a Gallon Gas Being Seen Again in Bay Area

Some drivers in the Bay Area are now paying more than six-dollars for a gallon of regular. Triple-A said yesterday the average price per gallon in California is $5.83. The report says that in and around San Francisco, in particular in Marin County, some prices are just over six-dollars a gallon. In comparison, the national average sits at $4.32. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is at the Costco in Santa Rosa, where a gallon of unleaded is $5.49.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sonoma Supervisors Consider Temporary Ban on Vacation Rentals

Today, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will consider a 45-day ban on issuing permits for new vacation rentals. The proposed ban comes while the board is mulling over new rules and restrictions for short-term rentals in unincorporated parts of Sonoma County. County officials say there’s been a surge in applications with the new rules looming, which is why they’re considering the moratorium on accepting applications. The board will vote on the regulations in August. Proposals include adding a licensing system for vacation rental properties, limiting the number of short-term rentals allowed in certain neighborhoods, and banning new rentals in others.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Sonoma County Gas Prices Increase

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County is up about 15-cents in the past week. It climbed by another penny overnight and now stands at $6.02. That’s good for a new all-time county record. The statewide average is 5.85 per gallon, while today’s national average is $4.40. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is the Safeway on Mendocino, where a gallon of unleaded is $5.55.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
#Water Year#Water Storage#Water Usage
Santa Rosa Officials Looking for More Road Money

Santa Rosa officials are asking for more money for road maintenance. The Transportation and Public Works Department says its eleven-million-dollar annual road work budget needs to be increased to $15.5-million to meet growing needs, and to keep up with inflation. Officials say four-percent of the city’s 512-mile road network has failed, and the number will only increase if the budget stays the same. Transportation staff members will present their proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year to the Santa Rosa City Council this week.
Early Voting Begins in California Primary

Early voting is underway in the California primary. Ballots have been mailed to voters across the Golden State, and facilities are also open to those who want to submit their vote in person. In addition to the Congressional races, many of California’s statewide officeholders are up for re-election this year, including Governor Gavin Newsom. Voter registration for the primary ends on May 23rd, and Election Day is June 7th.
Saint Rose Catholic School Closed for Wednesday Due to Covid Outbreak

The campus of Saint Rose Catholic School in Santa Rosa is closed for at least the rest of today after officials identified a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases. Principal Kathleen Aymar says there are outbreaks in classes in the third through eighth grades. Students, their families, and staff members have been infected. The campus has been closed since Monday. Sonoma County Health Officer Doctor Sundari Mase says the County Department of Health Services is aware of the outbreak, and is working with the staff at Saint Rose to mitigate it. This is Sonoma County’s first pandemic-related school campus closure since mid-January.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Bear kills Army soldier in Alaska during training

(NEW YORK) — A U.S. Army soldier died after sustaining injuries in a bear attack Tuesday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. The soldier was part of a small group training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the attack took place, the base said in a statement.
KSRO Pet of the Week: Maxie

Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Maxie. Maxie is a gorgeous long haired calico cat with beautiful yellow, almond shaped eyes. She’s 11 years old and has the personality of a kitten!. This sweet, friendly girl loves making biscuits, especially when she...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SSU Faculty and Staff Back No Confidence Resolution Against University President Sakaki

Sonoma State University faculty members have approved a resolution of no-confidence in the leadership of university president Judy Sakaki. Sakaki is accused of retaliating against a former top administrator after the woman reported sexual harassment allegations against Sakaki’s husband, lobbyist Patrick McCallum. Following Monday’s announcement, a pair of state lawmakers representing Sonoma County urged her to resign. Democratic Senators Bill Dodd and Mike McGuire released a joint statement, reading “it’s time for the healing process to begin,” and saying “Sakaki should step down for the greater good of the university.” Sakaki is also facing criticism for her handling of budget and enrollment issues.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Woman With Stolen Trailer and Baby Racoon Cited in Santa Rosa

A woman found with a stolen trailer and a baby racoon in Santa Rosa has been cited. On Monday afternoon, Sheriff’s detectives saw a dump trailer with a false license plate in the 800 block of Hopper Avenue. After a closer look, they determined that the trailer had been stolen out of Petaluma in April of 2021. Detectives talked to the woman whose car was connected to the trailer and learned she had an outstanding warrant from San Bernardino for theft-related charges. They searched the car she was driving and found a baby raccoon in the passenger seat. The woman, 37-year-old Corey Crabtree, said she found the raccoon and was going to care for it. Crabtree was cited for the warrant and the racoon was given over to wildlife rescue.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Santa Rosa Police Seek Sideshow Footage to Solve Shooting

Santa Rosa police want to see witness’ photos and videos of a shooting that left a 22-year-old man wounded at an illegal sideshow. About 200 cars were involved in that sideshow one week ago. It was part of a Cinco De Mayo celebration. The victim, who was a spectator, was shot several times in his lower body, but is expected to survive. The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the shooter’s arrest.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Judge Orders Some Warrant Documents for Councilman Alvarez Unsealed

Some documents connected with the search warrant served on Santa Rosa City Councilman Eddie Alvarez have been unsealed. Yesterday, a judge ordered the Santa Rosa Police Department to hand over some of its documents about the search warrant it served as Alvarez was leaving a city council meeting on January 11th. The warrant itself, however, is still sealed. The warrant is in connection with a deadly shooting outside a bar in southwest Santa Rosa last September. The newly released documents confirm the warrant was served, and that police seized three of Alvarez’s cellphones. Santa Rosa police say Alvarez isn’t a suspect in the shooting, but haven’t offered a reason for the search warrant being served.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Santa Rosa Man with Firearm Warrants Arrested in Traffic Stop

A Santa Rosa man with several outstanding warrants for firearms related charges was arrested during a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Dutton and Bellevue Avenue. The officer immediately recognized one of the passengers, 28-year-old Devin Braddi, to be a wanted person out of Sonoma County for several firearms related warrants for his arrest. Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol concealed within the glove compartment. Braddi was arrested for his outstanding warrants as well as possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and committing a felony while out on bail.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Santa Rosa Man Sentenced for Assaulting and Burglarizing an Elderly Resident

A Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison for assaulting a 73-year-old woman near Occidental. 44-year-old Tai Kincaid was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to the charges of residential burglary of an elderly victim, assaulting an elderly victim and evading police. The attack happened in January of 2021 when Kincaid forced his way into his friends’ mother’s home and attacked her by throwing furniture at the woman and strangled her while she was pinned against a counter. Kincaid fled following the attack and was arrested after a high speed pursuit with deputies which ended after the use of a spike strip.
SANTA ROSA, CA

