California’s Water Supply Has Already Peaked

A woman found with a stolen trailer and a baby racoon in Santa Rosa has been cited. On Monday afternoon, Sheriff’s detectives saw a dump trailer with a false license plate in the 800 block of Hopper Avenue. After a closer look, they determined that the trailer had been stolen out of Petaluma in April of 2021. Detectives talked to the woman whose car was connected to the trailer and learned she had an outstanding warrant from San Bernardino for theft-related charges. They searched the car she was driving and found a baby raccoon in the passenger seat. The woman, 37-year-old Corey Crabtree, said she found the raccoon and was going to care for it. Crabtree was cited for the warrant and the racoon was given over to wildlife rescue.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO