California’s Water Supply Has Already Peaked

More water rights holders along the Russian River Watershed could lose water access. This week, the State Water Resources Control Board voted to reauthorize the Division of Water Rights to issue “curtailment orders” for up to 2,000 rights holders along the Russian River. This action will preserve water in Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino, and protect drinking water supplies and fish populations. If these orders are used, it would be the second time in as many years that Russian River water rights holders are cut off. Last August, over a thousand water rights holders along the Russian River were required to stop pumping water.
