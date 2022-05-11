ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee couple wakes to find stranger’s dog in their bed

By Nexstar Media Wire, Savannah Young, Jocelina Joiner
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Tennessee couple recently woke up to find a dog in their bed, but much to their surprise, they soon realized it wasn’t one of theirs.

“This is the weirdest post I have ever had to make. Is this your dog?” Julie Johnson asked on Facebook after finding the pooch earlier this month.

Julie and Jimmy Johnson, of Ocoee, Tennessee, own three dogs, so it’s not unusual for them to wake up with a dog in their bed. On Sunday, though, the scenario played out a little differently.

DNA confirms mystery animal that escaped wildlife rehab was coyote

“It is absolutely normal to wake up in our house with one of OUR dogs in the bed with us,” Julie Johnson wrote in the Facebook post, alongside photos of the mystery dog. “One small problem, THIS IS NOT OUR DOG, nor do we know how she got in our house.”

Johnson said her first reaction was concern, but she soon realized the dog was friendly.

“At first, we thought it was one of ours, but they rarely lay on the pillows! In pitch darkness, I just assumed it was. Wouldn’t we all? As daylight began to creep in through our curtains we realized we were snuggling with someone else’s dog.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaWfA_0faNv9We00
    Nala in bed.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvdGH_0faNv9We00
    Nala in bed.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrrV0_0faNv9We00
    Nala and Julie.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWOVS_0faNv9We00
    Nala and Julie.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eaxvw_0faNv9We00
    Nala and Julie Puppy play date.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037L77_0faNv9We00
    Nala and Jimmy puppy play date.

Johnson learned via Facebook that the dog’s name is Nala, and that she lived almost two miles away. In a “pupdate” to her original post, Johnson said Nala’s mom was coming to get her.

“Good luck getting her out of my bed,” Johnson added.

Johnson theorized that Nala became frightened by a recent storm, which prompted her to seek shelter inside her house.

“Why my dogs didn’t bark at her? No clue. They bark at everything,” she said. “Maybe they knew she needed help too.”

“Why my dogs didn’t bark at her? No clue. They bark at everything.”

– Julie Johnson

Nala’s surprise visit gained some major attention on social media and was even covered on “Good Morning America.”

“I never thought my time to shine and make people smile would be laying in bed with a strange dog, in my nightgown with unbrushed hair and sleep in my eyes,” she wrote.

Ukraine’s mine-sniffing dog given medal

The Johnsons have kept in touch with Nala since discovering her in their bedroom. On Tuesday, they met up with her for a puppy play date.

“We had ice cream and treats and had a fantastic time!” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Ocoee, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WSOC Charlotte

Tennessee man accused of attacking mother, destroying grandmother’s oxygen tank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his mother and destroying his grandmother’s oxygen tank during an argument on Monday. WVLT says when officers arrived at the home after 11 a.m. Monday, they spoke with a woman who told them her son, Dontae Hammond, 20, was angry and yelled at her while pinning her to a table. She told officers she was able to get free, but Hammond allegedly threw her onto the couch and choked her while hitting her head against the wall.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Johnson
wvlt.tv

Illegal Glock switches found across Tennessee

The “Tracks of Time” is a sculpture made from the original railroad tracks that once ran the length of Bruce Street. Groups offering relief money for those affected by Sevier County fires. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Great Smoky Mountains Association of Realtors and Tennessee Realtors are working...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Naomi Judd took her own life with gun, daughter says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In an emotional interview with Good Morning America, Ashley Judd revealed her mother Naomi Judd died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "She used a weapon," Ashley said. "My mother used a firearm. So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it, someone else is going to."
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Tennessee

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Tennessee. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Dna
WSMV

Franklin men who towed fugitives’ getaway car speak out

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was an ordinary tow that suddenly had the nation’s attention when an abandoned car towed by a Williamson County company turned out to belong to high-profile fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Heithcock Towing, owned by Albert Lovell, had towed the orange Ford Edge...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

25 Dates With Kids That You’ll Talk About for Months

One of the most important aspects of family bonding is one-on-one dates with your kid or kids. We’re lucky to live in an area with so much for families, so dive into the days ahead. Parenting consultants and therapists agree that one-on-one time with each of your children is...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WBIR

More than 500 Glock switches intercepted in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Once, they even showed up in a toaster oven — tiny pieces looking like parts of a keychain. They are harmless on their own, but deadly when assembled and attached to a pistol. So far, the Memphis port of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has confiscated 525 Glock switches.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Flown To Hospital After Cutting Her Hand

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after cutting her hand on a saw in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the woman cut her hand on a saw at a sawmill on Harmony Grove Road. The woman was taken to a waiting helicopter at Sinking...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy