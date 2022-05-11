Two homes damaged by fire on W. 35th St.

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies answered a call for help and arrived to a nightmarish scene. The responding deputies were greeted at the door by a man who was obviously severely injured. His face covered in blood and his nose partially severed, but his bigger concern was the wellbeing of his wife, who he told the deputies was in the basement.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO