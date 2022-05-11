ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Two homes damaged by fire on W. 35th St.

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two homes have been damaged by fire...

www.wtoc.com

wtoc.com

Road reopens following a crash on the Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The road has reopened. A crash has closed two lanes of traffic on the Talmadge Bridge headed into South Carolina. The Savannah Police Department tweeted that officers are on scene working a two vehicle crash. Serious injuries have been reported. Please seek a different route.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crash with serious injuries on Talmadge Bridge, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A crash on the Talmadge Bridge shut down two lanes of traffic heading into South Carolina for an hour Thursday evening. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said two cars crashed causing serious injuries. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes. No further details were released. This is a developing story and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Crews work to repair water main break in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A contractor hit a water main in the area of Richmond Hill Plantation on Timber Trail. According to the city, some homes in that area do not have water and surrounding neighborhoods may have low water pressure. The city says crews are out working to fix...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WRDW-TV

One person suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Thursday afternoon in Warrenville. The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Durden Road, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. One person was taken to a hospital. It was unknown Thursday...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Police searching for missing man last seen Wednesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man last seen Wednesday morning at a Savannah grocery store. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says Tyler Merrit, 44, was last seen at the Publix on Abercorn Street around 8:40 a.m. SPD says Merrit is 6-foot-1, weighs 180 pounds and was wearing a green Publix polo […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Islands Expressway Bridge to open this summer for car traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon drivers will have an elevated view over the Wilmington River. The new Islands Expressway Bridge is nearing the halfway point of construction and is expected to open to car traffic by early August. “It sure is a milestone,” said Randy Rhodes, Area Engineer in Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
wgxa.tv

New details released in north Macon assault reveal a violent, bloody attack

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies answered a call for help and arrived to a nightmarish scene. The responding deputies were greeted at the door by a man who was obviously severely injured. His face covered in blood and his nose partially severed, but his bigger concern was the wellbeing of his wife, who he told the deputies was in the basement.
MACON, GA
Grice Connect

Overturned box truck on I-16 causes traffic delays

Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County EMS, Sheriff, Fire and Rescue and GSP on Thursday, May 12 around 5 pm to an overturned tractor trailer on I-16. The accident was located at mile marker 115 in the westbound lane of I-16, just past the Highway 301 exit. One lane of I-16 was closed and traffic was backed up around the accident site.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Glynn County police investigating gas station robbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred at a gas station on Wednesday. On May 11 around 12:30 a.m., GCPD responded to a robbery at the Five Star Mini Mart located at 100 Old Jesup Road. Upon preliminary investigation, police learned that an unknown male […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Man posing as firefighter to solicit donations, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a man has visited several local businesses posing as a firefighter to solicit donations. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the man is selling raffle tickets and meals in an effort to collect donations for a firefighter with cancer. He’s claimed to be taking the donations on behalf of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police K-9 final sign-off going viral

Editor’s note: The video above was provided by the Georgia Police K9 Foundation. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Statesboro police K-9’s final sign-off is going viral. K-9 Rio was congratulated over the radios Tuesday for more than eight years of service to the Statesboro Police Department. The video has been viewed countless times and has […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Hily Ave. to close through July due to construction

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Starting on Monday, May 16, Hily Avenue will be closed to through traffic due to construction. County officials say construction of a box culvert associated with the Nottingham Canal Drainage Improvements project will cause a detour starting at 8 a.m. and is expected to last 60 days. Detour signs will […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

