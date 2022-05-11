Two homes damaged by fire on W. 35th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The road has reopened. A crash has closed two lanes of traffic on the Talmadge Bridge headed into South Carolina. The Savannah Police Department tweeted that officers are on scene working a two vehicle crash. Serious injuries have been reported. Please seek a different route.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A crash on the Talmadge Bridge shut down two lanes of traffic heading into South Carolina for an hour Thursday evening. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said two cars crashed causing serious injuries. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes. No further details were released. This is a developing story and […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A contractor hit a water main in the area of Richmond Hill Plantation on Timber Trail. According to the city, some homes in that area do not have water and surrounding neighborhoods may have low water pressure. The city says crews are out working to fix...
WARRENVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Thursday afternoon in Warrenville. The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Durden Road, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. One person was taken to a hospital. It was unknown Thursday...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC heard from friends and family of a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Yamacraw Village last week. Her name was Desaray Gilliard...a life taken too soon. Her mother Detraya Gilliard said she was late for her curfew and left her phone at home...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man last seen Wednesday morning at a Savannah grocery store. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says Tyler Merrit, 44, was last seen at the Publix on Abercorn Street around 8:40 a.m. SPD says Merrit is 6-foot-1, weighs 180 pounds and was wearing a green Publix polo […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon drivers will have an elevated view over the Wilmington River. The new Islands Expressway Bridge is nearing the halfway point of construction and is expected to open to car traffic by early August. “It sure is a milestone,” said Randy Rhodes, Area Engineer in Savannah...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies answered a call for help and arrived to a nightmarish scene. The responding deputies were greeted at the door by a man who was obviously severely injured. His face covered in blood and his nose partially severed, but his bigger concern was the wellbeing of his wife, who he told the deputies was in the basement.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A private cemetery in Columbia was thought to be subject to vandalism but instead was the "enthusiastic" spreading of a landscaping chemical, a funeral home now says. Leevy's Funeral Home in Columbia said Thursday afternoon that what at first glance appeared to be spray paint was...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police said they responded to a "Shot Spotter" call in the 600 block of Brewer Street around 3:20 p.m. where they found a man at the location suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, 26-year-old Alphonso Oliver Jr., was transported to the hospital where he...
Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County EMS, Sheriff, Fire and Rescue and GSP on Thursday, May 12 around 5 pm to an overturned tractor trailer on I-16. The accident was located at mile marker 115 in the westbound lane of I-16, just past the Highway 301 exit. One lane of I-16 was closed and traffic was backed up around the accident site.
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred at a gas station on Wednesday. On May 11 around 12:30 a.m., GCPD responded to a robbery at the Five Star Mini Mart located at 100 Old Jesup Road. Upon preliminary investigation, police learned that an unknown male […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a man has visited several local businesses posing as a firefighter to solicit donations. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the man is selling raffle tickets and meals in an effort to collect donations for a firefighter with cancer. He’s claimed to be taking the donations on behalf of […]
Editor’s note: The video above was provided by the Georgia Police K9 Foundation. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Statesboro police K-9’s final sign-off is going viral. K-9 Rio was congratulated over the radios Tuesday for more than eight years of service to the Statesboro Police Department. The video has been viewed countless times and has […]
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash. The road is blocked at the intersection of Sand Bar Ferry Road and Cary Drive. Injuries are reported. Motorists should avoid the area.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Starting on Monday, May 16, Hily Avenue will be closed to through traffic due to construction. County officials say construction of a box culvert associated with the Nottingham Canal Drainage Improvements project will cause a detour starting at 8 a.m. and is expected to last 60 days. Detour signs will […]
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies say they've received reports of a suspicious man and woman in the Ingleside area. According to the sheriff's office, a man and woman in the rental truck shown in this story were witnessed jumping a fence to get into a backyard on West Buford Rd.
Comments / 0